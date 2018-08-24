Q&A with Army Head Coach Jeff Monken as he announces starting QB & more
The Black Knights are coming off of a very impressive 10-3 record, with their win over academy rival Navy (2nd win in a row), coupled with bringing home the Commander in Chief’s Trophy and bowl (Ar...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news