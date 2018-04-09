GoBlackKnights.com had an opportunity to catch-up with the seasoned performer for a Q&A session, as the team is on their final week of their Spring Practice Session and 5-days away from their Annual Black & Gold Spring Game.

With 3 varsity letters, 36 career games, and 14 starts at slotback, he is one of the returning veterans in a group of very experienced Army running backs this season.

Last season he shared the starting role with senior John Trainor at T-back and dropped to 7th on the team in rushing with 115 yards in 18 carries, but he was second in receptions with 3 catches for 78 yards, and he caught one of the two touchdown passes thrown last year.

He moved up to 4th on the team in rushing in his yearling year with 427 yards in 57 carries for a 7.4 average per carry, scoring 5 rushing touchdowns. He also finished 4th on the team in receptions with 5 catches for 100 yards with 1 touchdown.

The 5-foot-9, 195 pounder entered the United States Military Academy at West Point direct out of high school in 2015 and got off to an early head start, appearing in 10 games with 2 starts as a plebe. He carried the ball 30 times for 213 yards and a 7.1 average per carry in 2015. He also caught 2 passes for 40 yards.

Jordan Asberry was recruited by Bob Bodine out of Colerain High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. He earned a modest 5.3 rating from Rivals.com, but had offers from all three service academies and chose Army over rivals Navy and Air Force.





GBK: You are going into your senior year and you are probably one of the most underrated players on the team. Talk to us about what it has been like playing “understudy” in terms of exposure to such players as Bradshaw, Woolfolk, and Walker just to name a few.

Asberry: I take everything as a learning experience. You know last year I filled that role that needed to be filled. Sometime it was being a playmaker, sometimes it was taking a backseat and not really getting the ball too much, but making some great blocks here and there. Now I understand that this year my role and leader on the team, as well as my position on the field has to increase along with the production ... losing a guy like Bradshaw, who was a rock on our team. I just have to step up and fill in where they need me this year and that’s where I’m looking to focus on this upcoming season.





GBK: That kind of plays right into our next question. Where do you see yourself fitting in and what goals have you established for yourself.

Asberry: I know one of my main goals is to stay healthy and make it through a full season. Last year was my first full season that I had since I’ve been here with injuries and such. I know that is going to play a big role in how our team does with me and other people being healthy. I know we have Kell [Walker] Darnell [Woolfolk] coming back, I know we have to fill that quarterback role and while the new QB is trying to fill out his spot, I know my production is going to have to increase ... albeit getting more reception yards, more rushing yards or even more touchdowns.





GBK: Without a doubt this obvious for the 2018 season will be attempting to put up big numbers like last year, but create your own offensive identity. Is that starting to take place already in your spring practices and even though it is early, what can we expect out of this 2018 group, offensively?

Asberry: We are definitely starting to develop our own identity. This is pretty much a whole new offense that we are coming in with, because we have a lot of senior that will graduate from last year’s tremendous team and believe that we are trying to build on that.

I believe it’s great that we are building our identity now. I think last year we had a lot of veterans and seniors who could step up and lead when needed. This year we just have to find those guys who are going to step up, because we are going to have a lot of young guys at the slot, receiver, O-line. Pretty much the only position that we don’t have young guys playing is B-back, because we have all our B-backs returning.

But, I believe our identity is going to always be a rush first team and I believe that starts with the O-line. When we get a strong O-line, I feel that everything moves from there and we’ll be able to accomplish a lot.





GBK: This is your last football season, and obviously your next step upon graduation is an Army officer. Where do you see yourself in 4-5 years?

Asberry: {Chuckles} To be honest, I haven’t really thought too much of it ... it’s creeping up pretty soon. But, I try to take it slow as possible and usually focus on the week and test that are handle that week ... usually on a day to day basis.

Maybe I’ll still be in, maybe I won’t be. I am really trying to focus on finishing up this semester strong and finishing out this spring practice, along with our spring game on Friday.

