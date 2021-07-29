QB Cale Nellums chimes in on his commitment to Army West Point
Twenty-four days ago we did a Class Breakdown: Army's 2022 class reaches 15 commitments, at that time there were two QB commits, but as of yesterday, the Black Knights added a quality, albeit underrated signal caller in Cale Nellums.
Aside from his offer from Army, the product of Tomball (TX) Tomball High School Only other offer came from Lamar although he was receiving interest from some other programs.
So we asked the 5-foot-11, 185 pounder why he felt that he did receive more attention and/or offers.
“Man I have no idea … not many people are able to answer that question {laughing}, said Nellums, whose 2020 season numbers are off the chart as he compiled 3,245 total yards with 30 total touchdowns in 10 games. “One true reason though with Covid last year. Seniors having the option to stay and have a 5th year hurt the class of 2022.”
According to Nellums, Army offense is ideal for what he can bring to the table.
“I fit perfectly with Army’s triple option running QB design,” he stated. “Last year I had 196 carries for 1,798 yards on the ground in Texas 6A public school football and 1,447 yards with a completion percentage of 60% with 11 touchdowns and 1 interception. This is a perfect offense for my playing type.”
All of it came together for Nellums as he took an official visit to West Point this past weekend
“Yes it was my first visit to West Point,” said the QB, whose recruiting has been handled by fullback coach, Mike Viti. “The things that stood out the most to me were the people you were around everyone was so elite. The facilities or top-tier, the campus was beautiful, and the education can’t be beat. I was really blown away with Army West Point and Army West Point football.”
“I pulled Coach Viti aside Monday night after dinner and told him first. After I told him, he took me to the others than told them as well. Coach Viti was extremely excited!! He gave me a huge opened armed hug. We were both smiling from ear to ear.”
“And yes I told Coach (Jeff) Monken that same night in his office,” added Nellums. “He was also very happy. Shook my hand right after I told him and we continued to talk for minutes after.”
The newest member to the 2022 class chimed in on what lead him to say yes to the Black Knights.
“The deciding factors were the education you get at Army West Point, the coaching staff, and the players and people you’re around while attending West Point,” Nellums explained. “On the football side it’s great football with amazing facilities and a tough schedule week in and week out.”
