QB Cale Nellums chimes in on his commitment to Army West Point

Twenty-four days ago we did a Class Breakdown: Army's 2022 class reaches 15 commitments, at that time there were two QB commits, but as of yesterday, the Black Knights added a quality, albeit underrated signal caller in Cale Nellums.

Aside from his offer from Army, the product of Tomball (TX) Tomball High School Only other offer came from Lamar although he was receiving interest from some other programs.

So we asked the 5-foot-11, 185 pounder why he felt that he did receive more attention and/or offers.

“Man I have no idea … not many people are able to answer that question {laughing}, said Nellums, whose 2020 season numbers are off the chart as he compiled 3,245 total yards with 30 total touchdowns in 10 games. “One true reason though with Covid last year. Seniors having the option to stay and have a 5th year hurt the class of 2022.”

According to Nellums, Army offense is ideal for what he can bring to the table.

“I fit perfectly with Army’s triple option running QB design,” he stated. “Last year I had 196 carries for 1,798 yards on the ground in Texas 6A public school football and 1,447 yards with a completion percentage of 60% with 11 touchdowns and 1 interception. This is a perfect offense for my playing type.”