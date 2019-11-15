News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-15 07:41:00 -0600') }} football Edit

QB commit Collin Guggenheim anxious for his OV and return to West Point

A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
QB commit Collin Guggenheim returns to Army West Point this weekend for his official visit
QB commit Collin Guggenheim returns to Army West Point this weekend for his official visit (Rivals.com)

It was yesterday afternoon that Army quarterback commit Collin Guggenheim out of John Curtis High School in River Ridge (LA) landed in New York to eventually make his way to the United States Milit...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}