When Head Coach Jeff Monken, along with newly hired OC Drew Thatcher are recruiting for quarterback talent for the Black Knights’ new and soon-to-be-installed offense, there are a few core competencies that they are sourcing for.

• The ability to play in the gun as a true dual-threat QB.

• Looking for typical Division I size.

• Looking for playmakers.

• That person under center, who can extend plays and make things happen when plays break down.

That's the sign of difference maker and quarterback play that is essential for future Army quarterbacks.

One such high school senior who has been on the Black Knights “hot board” is Hezehiah Harris.

It appears that the 6-foot-2, 181-pounder’s three finalists were Army Air Force and Navy. But when the prospect out of St Thomas Aquinas High School (Undefeated State Champions) in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida made his OV this past weekend, it became the icing on the cake relative to where he would be attending college.