QB Hezekiah Harris discusses Signing Day decision
When Head Coach Jeff Monken, along with newly hired OC Drew Thatcher are recruiting for quarterback talent for the Black Knights’ new and soon-to-be-installed offense, there are a few core competencies that they are sourcing for.
• The ability to play in the gun as a true dual-threat QB.
• Looking for typical Division I size.
• Looking for playmakers.
• That person under center, who can extend plays and make things happen when plays break down.
That's the sign of difference maker and quarterback play that is essential for future Army quarterbacks.
One such high school senior who has been on the Black Knights “hot board” is Hezehiah Harris.
It appears that the 6-foot-2, 181-pounder’s three finalists were Army Air Force and Navy. But when the prospect out of St Thomas Aquinas High School (Undefeated State Champions) in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida made his OV this past weekend, it became the icing on the cake relative to where he would be attending college.
Although we stated Harris’ public commitment was an NSD decision, actually it was Saturday afternoon that he made it official with the Army coaching staff.
“I spoke to Coach (Cody) Worley first, then Coach (Drew) Thatcher, and then head coach (Jeff) Monken,” explained Harris. “I was at my house. I took a couple of days after having home visits the whole week. I told him I wanted to be the next QB at Army and do big things. Things that have never been done.”
“Coach Monken was excited and said he was doing backflips in his office {laughing}. They were in the middle of an OV so it wasn’t a long conversation.”
Harris confirmed that he had narrowed his final selection of schools to the three major academies.
“They were Army, Navy, and Air Force,” he stated. “I heard from a few schools late, but those were the top three. It was a hard decision … harder than I can ever imagine. They all recruited me hard even up to last night.”
“I decided on Army West Point because there was a feeling I got on that campus and standing in Michie Stadium that I didn’t feel at the other places,” Hezekiah declared. “Plus I believe this offense is perfect for my game and I love Coach Worley, Thatcher and Monken … and I can’t forget coach Dixon either.”
Harris’ next stop will be as a direct admit into the United States Military Academy at West Point.
