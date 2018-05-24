Ticker
QB Tyron Herring expresses interest after Army Black Knights offer

QB Tyron Herring now has an Army West Point offer to lay claim to.
Rivals.com
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Quarterback Tyron Herring is receiving interest from Yale, Dartmouth, and Holy Cross, but currently holds two offers that come from Army and Morgan State.The latest coming from the Black Knights, a...

