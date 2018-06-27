Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-27 08:13:42 -0500') }} football Edit

RB Cade Radam impressed with Army after visit to the West Point campus

Ypqinl1pqthgm0pzuldw
Canton (GA) Creekview High School RB Cade Radam had an enjoyable visit to Army West Point
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

At 5-foot-10, 207 pounds, Cade Radam is a very physically talented running back prospect that the Army Black Knights’ staff have recently offered.The product out of Canton (GA) Creekview High Schoo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}