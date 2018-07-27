GoBlackKnights.com

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Junior running back Kell Walker was selected to the Watch List for the 2018 Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse.

The Paul Hornung Award, now in its ninth season, is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission and football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung.

The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner presented by Jewish Hospital Sports Medicine, to be held at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville in March 2019. This will be The Paul Hornung Award's third year as an associate member of the National College Football Awards Association.

The Paul Hornung Award has an impressive legacy. Saquon Barkley, the 2017 Paul Hornung Award winner, was the second pick in the 2018 NFL Draft; the three 2017 finalists also are currently on NFL rosters. The six most-recent winners, including Barkley, were NFL first round draft picks in their respective years.

Kell Walker is one Army's most versatile players on the field. He has played multiple positions in the backfield and has contributed to special teams throughout his Army career. Last season, Walker averaged over 100 all-purpose yards per game and had a 7.3 yards per carry average with 629 yards on 86 carries. Walker was also Army's leading receiver with 111 yards on five catches.

He contributed on special teams as well with 543 yards of kickoff return yardage for an average of 20.8 yards per kick return. Walker joined Navy's Malcolm Perry as the only two players from service academies and he was one of four players from independent institutions.

The 2018 Watch List is comprised of 14 seniors, 19 juniors and 10 sophomores who play a total of 10 different positions. They represent 43 universities in 27 states coast-to-coast across the 10 conferences that are part of the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), as well as three independent schools. The ACC leads the conferences with six players, followed by the Big Ten and the SEC with five players each.

Players on this year's Watch List accounted for 11,109 rushing yards, 14,601 receiving yards, 19,281 kickoff return yards, 2,861 punt return yards and 294 total tackles in 2017. Reminiscent of Hornung during his playing days, members of the Watch List demonstrated a knack for scoring numerous ways. Last season the Watch List players combined for 229 total touchdowns in six different ways – rushing; receiving; passing; and returning punts, kickoffs and interceptions.

The 2018 Watch List was compiled by a panel of college football experts based on a combination of 2017 statistics, career performance, SID recommendations, and expectations heading into the 2018 season. Information about the Award can be found at www.paulhornungaward.com. Players will be added to the Watch List during the 2018 regular season based on performance.