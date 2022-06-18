RB prospect Arion Carter chimes in on his offer from Army West Point
When you talk about Army football, one of the first things that come to mind is the Black Knights' potentiate rushing attack that is consistently leading the nation in rushing or thereabout.Hence, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news