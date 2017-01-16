



Although Rivals had been tracking linebacker Jon Rhattigan’s recruiting, he escaped our eye, albeit receiving his offer the Army Black Knights back on November 9th.

But the 6-foot-2, 220 pounder out of Naperville (IL) Neuqua Valley High School is no longer under our radar, as we tracked his official visit this weekend to the West Point campus.

And the net results for the 2nd weekend in a row for the Army coaching staff was receiving several pledges from recruits to make Army West Point their college home and to wear the Black & Gray of the Black Knights.

Yes, Rhattigan was one of those players, although he needed approximately 24-hours off campus before he made his official decision, as he went on to tell GoBlackKnights.com.

“I called coach [Jeff] Monken earlier this morning around 11am,” explained the linebacker, whose recruiting has been handled by running back coach, Tucker Waugh.

“I had told Coach Monken on my official that I planned on making a decision relatively soon (either Monday or Tuesday) and that I would be giving him a call letting him know. After the weekend and being around the program I realized it was an opportunity I could not pass up. Army is the perfect fit for me and I told Coach Monken that I am very excited for the next 4-years and he said the feeling was mutual and they're excited to have me on board.”

Although elated by Rhattigan’s decision, the linebacker said that the Army mentor was not overly surprised by the outcome.

“Coach Monken had kind of expected it due to our conversations over the weekend, but he was definitely excited to hear the news and seemingly happy to know I am joining the great program he has continued to build,” said the hard-hitting linebacker, who offered his thoughts on his time on campus which obviously factored into his decision.

“Really the history and beauty of the place stood out the most,” he said. “All the buildings are beautiful and well maintained and the history of the place is unmatched. Football wise, the facilities were the best I've ever seen in college football. Amazing facilities that I am now privileged enough to call home for the next 4-years. I really enjoyed my time on campus.”

“A huge weight has been lifted off of my shoulders,” shared Rhattigan, stating the obviously, but also being able to look ahead minus any concerns with recruiting. “It truly is a great feeling. It feels even better knowing I am committed to the United States Military Academy. Now that things will settle down and I can make it official on signing day feels great but it's also a great reminder that it's time to get to work.”

Throughout GBK’s recruiting coverage for the class of 2017, especially over the past couple of weeks with the official visits underway ... there is a true sense of camaraderie with this continued growing class, as Rhattigan alludes to.

Yeah before the visit I had been in touch with Jonathan Hamilton another illinois commit and during the visit I was able to talk to a wide variety of guys committed/soon to be committed including hunter Adams, Nate jones, Caden Williams, and a couple more. This is a brotherhood so I know I will continue to be in touch with the other commits.

ABBREVIATED 2016 SENIOR SEASON

Despite playing in only nine games this season, Rhattigan registered 79 tackles, 1 interception and 2 sacks netting him 1st team IHSA All-State; Unanimous DVC; All-Conference; Naperville Sun POY and DuPage County All-Area.

The linebacker broke his thumb near during week 8 of the season, but returned for his last game [first playoff game] which was week 10, where he played with a cast/club.

The student-athlete’s current GPA is a 3.6 and he will be coming into the academy as a direct.