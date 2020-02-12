News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-12 15:35:27 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 Rivals 2-star QB pulls down offer from the Army Black Knights

QB Christian Greene can do it with his arm and legs
QB Christian Greene can do it with his arm and legs
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

The Army staff have extended their 1st QB offer for the 2021 class and that honor goes to Christian Greene out of Ashburn (VA) by the way of Briar Woods High School.The Rivals 2-star signal caller ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}