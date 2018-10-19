Rivals 3-star 2020 DT talks Army Black Knights football
It was back in June when Rivals 3-star defensive lineman Zephron Lester out of Middle Village (NY) by the way of Christ the King High School made an unofficial visit to West Point.Although the Blac...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news