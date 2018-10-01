Rivals 3-star safety picks up offer from the Army Black Knights
Rivals 3-star safety Nate Polk already has several quality offers on the table, but just last week he added Army West Point to his list of offers.“The offer from Army came from Coach Krysl,” stated...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news