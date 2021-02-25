GoBlackKnights - Rivals Rankings Podcast: Talking new rankings, dead period and more

Rivals Rankings Podcast: Talking new rankings, dead period and more
Rivals.com's Josh Helmholdt and Adam Friedman discuss the biggest movers in the updated 2022 class rankings, the extension of the dead period and much more in the latest edition of their podcast.
RUNDOWN
Open: What was evaluated since last update?
3:35: Big movers in the new rankings -- Cade Klubnik, Conner Weigman, Will Campbell, Samuel Okunlola, Jyaire Brown, Branson Robinson, Ryan Brubaker
8:19: Top prospects playing a spring season
10:47: The unique case of five-star Oklahoma WR commit Luther Burden III
13:02: Impact of Dead Period extension
17:55: Position value in rankings
22:27: Teams off to a strong start in 2022