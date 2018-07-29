Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-29 13:37:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Safety Daryan McDonald commits to Army during ‘Knight on the Hudson’ venue

Djqbkqrofmqf2c1oi2uw
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Hk09uhgeqro1j1nvuen9
Army commit Daryan McDonald is surrounding by is parents, along HC Jeff Monken and safety coach John Loose

Needless to say, “When it rains, it pours” is seemly appropriate term to use when it comes to the this weekend’s commitment run that the Army Black Knights have been on.Let’s hear from Wallingford ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}