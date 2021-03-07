GoBlackKnights - Safety prospect Connor Clinton now holds an offer from the Army Black Knigh

Safety prospect Connor Clinton now holds an offer from the Army Black Knigh
The Black Knights coaching staff have targeted several top tier safety prospects for their 2022 recruiting class, such as Rivals 3-star safety Rob Fitzgerald.
Connor Clinton is another safety prospect who has been offered by the Army staff, and who is showing sincere interest in the West Point program … abeit the Black Knights are currently his only offer.
“I picked up the offer from Army West Point on February 19th,”shared Clinton, who stated that he is also receiving interest from Colorado, UCLA, USC, Air Force, Navy, Harvard and Yale. “Coach (Saga) Tuitele offered me, and Coach (John) Loose and Coach Tuitele are both handling my recruiting. Army has been recruiting me prior to my offer as well.”
The 6-foot-0, 195 pounder’s primary position at Casteel High School in Queen Creek, Arizona is strong safety. He went on to discuss his offer conversation with Title.
“The call started off good with a generic how was your day and just talking it up,” Clinton explained. “Then we were talking about the current classes I was taking and my schedule for next year. Then Coach Tuitele asked me what the date was and I responded with February 19, 2021 sir. He then further asked what the significance of that date was and I responded with I am not sure sir. Then he said the significance of February 19th is the day Connor Clinton received a full ride to West Point!”
“My initial reaction was extremely pumped and excited to receive a offer from such a prestigious school. Coach Tuitele opened up so many doors for me, our relationship is very strong.”
From there, the safety shared of his virtual experience of the school/program.
“Coach Loose sent me a virtual visit of campus and facilities,” said Clinton. “My thoughts were that campus and facilities were amazing, the history behind campus is awesome.”
“I feel like my style of play fits into their defense very well, because I am an aggressive player and a leader. My level of interest is high on Army West Point due to their outstanding academic, football, and leadership within their Academy.”
“I am yet to have a No. 1 school right now, but I am most in contact with Army and have the strongest relationship with players and coaches,” he concluded.
GoBlackKnights.com will continue to follow Clinton’s recruiting throughout the spring and into his senior year, so keep it right here
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**