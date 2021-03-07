GoBlackKnights - Safety prospect Connor Clinton now holds an offer from the Army Black Knigh

The Black Knights coaching staff have targeted several top tier safety prospects for their 2022 recruiting class, such as Rivals 3-star safety Rob Fitzgerald.

Connor Clinton is another safety prospect who has been offered by the Army staff, and who is showing sincere interest in the West Point program … abeit the Black Knights are currently his only offer.

“I picked up the offer from Army West Point on February 19th,”shared Clinton, who stated that he is also receiving interest from Colorado, UCLA, USC, Air Force, Navy, Harvard and Yale. “Coach (Saga) Tuitele offered me, and Coach (John) Loose and Coach Tuitele are both handling my recruiting. Army has been recruiting me prior to my offer as well.”

The 6-foot-0, 195 pounder’s primary position at Casteel High School in Queen Creek, Arizona is strong safety. He went on to discuss his offer conversation with Title.

“The call started off good with a generic how was your day and just talking it up,” Clinton explained. “Then we were talking about the current classes I was taking and my schedule for next year. Then Coach Tuitele asked me what the date was and I responded with February 19, 2021 sir. He then further asked what the significance of that date was and I responded with I am not sure sir. Then he said the significance of February 19th is the day Connor Clinton received a full ride to West Point!”

“My initial reaction was extremely pumped and excited to receive a offer from such a prestigious school. Coach Tuitele opened up so many doors for me, our relationship is very strong.”