

John Abercrombie was not a recruited athlete when he arrived at West Point in the summer of 2015. The CSFL league rules do not allow off campus recruiting, making it one of the few varsity sports that fits the traditional student athlete model. Abercrombie made the Sprint team as a kicker in 2016 and was named to the first team All-CSFL as a yearling. He handled kickoffs, field goals and PATs for the Sprint team; so when Head Coach Jeff Monken was looking around for a kicker, he gave Abercrombie a chance, and he made the varsity roster in 2017. He had one PAT conversion in his first year on the varsity. The senior from Phoenix, Arizona took over the PAT kicking role in the Oklahoma game this season, and he has converted a perfect 20 of 20 PATs since then. He kicked his first field goal, a 33-yarder, against San Jose State, and of course the field goal that put him on the map was when he kicked a crucial 37 yard field goal against Miami (OH). GoBlackKnights.com had an opportunity to chat with Abercrombie after Wednesday’s practice, so let’s take a look at the Q&A with the senior kicker, who truly came through in the clutch during Saturday’s double overtime win against Miami (OH).

BIG TIME!



John Abercrombie comes through for @ArmyWP_Football and we are headed for 2OT. pic.twitter.com/ka27gK14nc — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 20, 2018

GBK: You kicked a career-best 37 yard field goal and converted all 4 extra points in the winning cause. What were you thinking on the sideline when the team was driving in the first OT and you were called upon to make the game tying (24-24) 37-yard field goal? John Abercrombie: Honestly, I just went out there, because I believe in my line and my holder. If he gets a good hold and we get a good snap, I try to do the same thing every single time. So, I just went out there and hit it.

GBK: When it comes to confidence builders ... how much does making that field goal in that situation help your confidence going forward. Also, potentially speaking, what do you think your longest distance could be when it comes to making a field goal during a game?

John Abercrombie: It definitely does (build confidence), but I think that most of my confidence comes from the protection we have going on and my snap and hold is great every single time. Just doing more reps and being more consistent is where the confidence comes in. In terms of my distance ... we pretty much have a range set at around 47-yards, which is the high end of that. But it depends on conditions, it depends on how warm-ups go, depends on a lot of different things.

GBK: Do you have any ritual that you do before the game, whether it be in the locker room or during pre-game warm-ups .... for example any music that you listen to and if so, who/what? John Abercrombie: I really don’t have anything like crazy {laughing}. Sometimes I will listen to music on the bus every now and then. I do the same warm-up every time, but other than that it’s just every day is a different day.

GBK: Was Saturday’s field goal that the biggest kick that you have ever attempted in any game situation? John Abercrombie: For sure it definitely was. I’ve never had any pressure field goals in high school. I did hit a 50-yarder in a game, but we were up by a ton already {laughing}, so it really wasn’t a lot of pressure. This one, I could definitely feel a little pressure.

GBK: Final question. What is your major and where do you see yourself after graduating from the academy? John Abercrombie: I’m a chemical engineer major and after I get out, I will be a Field Artillery Officer in the United States Army and I will go as far as I can with that.