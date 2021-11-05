Several Army Prospects will on hand for Saturday's Army-Air Force game
There will be much at stake when it comes to Saturday's academy rivalry game between Army and Air Force.
For the Black Knights, the upcoming contest represents their first Commander-InChief series game of 2021, whereby the Falcons took down the Navy Midshipmen early in this football season.
What is also at stake is impressing several uncommitted prospects who will be on hand to take in the game, and many of those recruits hold offers from both programs.
However, both the Army and Air Force coaching staffs are forbidden to have any interaction with said prospects, who are anxious to take in the contest.
"This weekend I’m looking forward to watching a really great game ... both teams are hard fighting teams and can’t wait to watch it," said Kaden McMahan, who holds offers from both Army and Air Force, along with Navy, Dartmouth, and New Mexico. In addition, he has a PWO to Texas and is being actively recruited by Baylor, Harvard, Michigan State, and Yale.
Projected Attendees for the Army-Air Force Game
Army 2022 Commits
• Mason Davis
• Michael Davis
• Henry Appleton
• Andon Thomas
Uncommitted
• RJ DeMadet
• Kaden McMahan
• Cooper Sheehan
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
• Why The 12th Knight Premium Message Board?