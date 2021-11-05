Several Army Prospects will on hand for Saturday's Army-Air Force game

There will be much at stake when it comes to Saturday's academy rivalry game between Army and Air Force.

For the Black Knights, the upcoming contest represents their first Commander-InChief series game of 2021, whereby the Falcons took down the Navy Midshipmen early in this football season.

What is also at stake is impressing several uncommitted prospects who will be on hand to take in the game, and many of those recruits hold offers from both programs.

However, both the Army and Air Force coaching staffs are forbidden to have any interaction with said prospects, who are anxious to take in the contest.