ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Army West Point baseball team (28-12, 16-2 PL) defeated the Navy Midshipmen (20-21, 12-10, PL) 3-2 in Game 1 of Sunday afternoon's doubleheader, winning the Star Series for the second consecutive season and the first time winning the Star at Max Bishop Stadium since 2021. Junior Sam Ruta batted 3-4, with a home run, an RBI, and a run. Army The Black Knights extended their win streak to 15 games.

In Game 2, the Black Knights defeated the Midshipmen 10-0 in eight innings. Army starter Matthew Ronnebaum pitched a complete game shutout, striking out nine batters, and allowed six hits.

How it Happened

GAME 1 (Army Wins 3-2)

In the bottom of the first, Army attacked Navy starter Matthew Shirah (L, 3-4). Derek Berg hit a leadoff single to left field, putting a runner on first. Sam Ruta ripped a single to right field, and Berg advanced to third, putting runners on the corners. Kevin Dubrule hit into a double play, sending Berg in to score, making it a 1-0 game. The Midshipmen ended the inning, after Ross Friedrick lined out to left fielder Zane Raba.

In the bottom of the first, Navy threatened Army starter Mike Ruggieri (6-1). Leadoff hitter Nick Burch hit a leadoff double down the left field line, putting a runner in scoring position. The Black Knights retired the side with two fly-outs and a popup.

With one out in the top of the fourth inning, the Black Knights made it a 2-0 game, after Sam Ruta hit a solo home run to right center. With two outs, the Midshipmen cleared the side with a ground out.

In the bottom of the third, Navy got out in order.

The Midshipmen threatened Army in the bottom of the fourth. Alex Smith ripped a single to left field, putting a runner on first. Navy had runners on first and second after Kyle Rausch was walked. Logan Keller advanced runners to second and third, after hitting a sacrifice bunt. With two outs, Brock Murtha was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. The Black Knights got out of the jam after Henry Mitchel popped up to Kevin Dubrule.

The bats for the Black Knights came alive in the top of the fifth inning. Ethan Ellis ripped a leadoff double to left center, putting a runner in scoring position. Chris Barr hit a sacrifice bunt, advancing Ellis to third. Army made it a 3-0 game after Derek Berg hit a sacrifice fly, sending Ellis in to score. Shirah retired the side with a strikeout.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Navy threatened Ruggieri. Leadoff hitter Hudson Lehnertz hit a single to Dubrule, putting a runner on first. Army got two quick outs after Nick Burch struck out and Lehnertz was tagged out after being caught trying to steal second. Eduardo Diaz ripped a single through the right side, putting a runner on first. Diaz, advanced to second on a wild pitch, putting a runner in scoring position. Alex Smith walked putting runners on first and second. With two outs, Rausch reached on a fielder's choice, and Kevin Dubrule tagged Smith out at second, ending the inning.

In the top of the sixth, Ross Friedrick hit a single to left field putting a runner on first. Reece Early came in to pitch relief for Matthew Shirah. The Midshipmen retired the side with a fly-out and a strikeout.

Navy got out in order in the bottom of the sixth inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Midshipmen began their comeback attempt. Mitchell walked, putting a runner on first. Robbie Buecker came in to pitch relief for Mike Ruggieri. With one out, Nick Burch hit a double down the right field line, putting runners at second and third. Diaz put Navy within one run after hitting a two-RBI double to left center, sending Mitchell and Burch across the plate, making it a 3-2 game. Army cleared the side with a groundout and a fly-out.

In the top eighth, Brian Furey went into left field for Zane Raba. With one out, Ruta hit a single up the middle, putting a runner on first. Navy cleared the side with a double play.

The Midshipmen threatened the Black Knights in the bottom of the eighth. With one out, Colin Smith hit a double to right field, putting a runner in scoring position. Murtha grounded out to Dubrule, advancing Smith to third. Relief pitcher Sean Dennehy (S, 4) came into the game to pitch relief for Robbie Buecker. Army ended the inning with a groundout.

In the top of the ninth, the Black Knights attempted to extend their lead. Leadoff hitter Ross Friedrick ripped a single up the middle, putting a runner on first. Junior Braden Golinski bunted, reaching first on a fielder's choice, and Friedrick was tagged out at second. Coleson Titus came into the game to pinch-hit for Justin Lehman. Golinski was tagged out after attempting to steal second. With two outs, Titus hit a single to left field, putting a runner on first. Navy retired the side after Addison Ainsworth fouled out.

In the bottom of the ninth Sean Dennehy secured the win for the Black Knights after striking out the side.