Singing Second! Army Sweep Navy in Weekend Doubleheader
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Army West Point baseball team (28-12, 16-2 PL) defeated the Navy Midshipmen (20-21, 12-10, PL) 3-2 in Game 1 of Sunday afternoon's doubleheader, winning the Star Series for the second consecutive season and the first time winning the Star at Max Bishop Stadium since 2021. Junior Sam Ruta batted 3-4, with a home run, an RBI, and a run. Army The Black Knights extended their win streak to 15 games.
In Game 2, the Black Knights defeated the Midshipmen 10-0 in eight innings. Army starter Matthew Ronnebaum pitched a complete game shutout, striking out nine batters, and allowed six hits.
How it Happened
GAME 1 (Army Wins 3-2)
In the bottom of the first, Army attacked Navy starter Matthew Shirah (L, 3-4). Derek Berg hit a leadoff single to left field, putting a runner on first. Sam Ruta ripped a single to right field, and Berg advanced to third, putting runners on the corners. Kevin Dubrule hit into a double play, sending Berg in to score, making it a 1-0 game. The Midshipmen ended the inning, after Ross Friedrick lined out to left fielder Zane Raba.
In the bottom of the first, Navy threatened Army starter Mike Ruggieri (6-1). Leadoff hitter Nick Burch hit a leadoff double down the left field line, putting a runner in scoring position. The Black Knights retired the side with two fly-outs and a popup.
With one out in the top of the fourth inning, the Black Knights made it a 2-0 game, after Sam Ruta hit a solo home run to right center. With two outs, the Midshipmen cleared the side with a ground out.
In the bottom of the third, Navy got out in order.
The Midshipmen threatened Army in the bottom of the fourth. Alex Smith ripped a single to left field, putting a runner on first. Navy had runners on first and second after Kyle Rausch was walked. Logan Keller advanced runners to second and third, after hitting a sacrifice bunt. With two outs, Brock Murtha was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. The Black Knights got out of the jam after Henry Mitchel popped up to Kevin Dubrule.
The bats for the Black Knights came alive in the top of the fifth inning. Ethan Ellis ripped a leadoff double to left center, putting a runner in scoring position. Chris Barr hit a sacrifice bunt, advancing Ellis to third. Army made it a 3-0 game after Derek Berg hit a sacrifice fly, sending Ellis in to score. Shirah retired the side with a strikeout.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Navy threatened Ruggieri. Leadoff hitter Hudson Lehnertz hit a single to Dubrule, putting a runner on first. Army got two quick outs after Nick Burch struck out and Lehnertz was tagged out after being caught trying to steal second. Eduardo Diaz ripped a single through the right side, putting a runner on first. Diaz, advanced to second on a wild pitch, putting a runner in scoring position. Alex Smith walked putting runners on first and second. With two outs, Rausch reached on a fielder's choice, and Kevin Dubrule tagged Smith out at second, ending the inning.
In the top of the sixth, Ross Friedrick hit a single to left field putting a runner on first. Reece Early came in to pitch relief for Matthew Shirah. The Midshipmen retired the side with a fly-out and a strikeout.
Navy got out in order in the bottom of the sixth inning.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Midshipmen began their comeback attempt. Mitchell walked, putting a runner on first. Robbie Buecker came in to pitch relief for Mike Ruggieri. With one out, Nick Burch hit a double down the right field line, putting runners at second and third. Diaz put Navy within one run after hitting a two-RBI double to left center, sending Mitchell and Burch across the plate, making it a 3-2 game. Army cleared the side with a groundout and a fly-out.
In the top eighth, Brian Furey went into left field for Zane Raba. With one out, Ruta hit a single up the middle, putting a runner on first. Navy cleared the side with a double play.
The Midshipmen threatened the Black Knights in the bottom of the eighth. With one out, Colin Smith hit a double to right field, putting a runner in scoring position. Murtha grounded out to Dubrule, advancing Smith to third. Relief pitcher Sean Dennehy (S, 4) came into the game to pitch relief for Robbie Buecker. Army ended the inning with a groundout.
In the top of the ninth, the Black Knights attempted to extend their lead. Leadoff hitter Ross Friedrick ripped a single up the middle, putting a runner on first. Junior Braden Golinski bunted, reaching first on a fielder's choice, and Friedrick was tagged out at second. Coleson Titus came into the game to pinch-hit for Justin Lehman. Golinski was tagged out after attempting to steal second. With two outs, Titus hit a single to left field, putting a runner on first. Navy retired the side after Addison Ainsworth fouled out.
In the bottom of the ninth Sean Dennehy secured the win for the Black Knights after striking out the side.
Game 2 (Army wins 10-0, 8 innings)
Army attacked Navy starter Thomas Russell (L, 4-4). Derek Berg walked, putting a runner on first. Junior Sam Ruta hit a single to center field, and Berg advanced to third, putting a runner in scoring position. Kevin Dubrule ripped an RBI single to right field, advancing Ruta to third, and sending Berg in to score, giving the Black Knights a 1-0 lead. Ross Friedrick reached first on a fielder's choice, Dubrule advanced to second, and Ruta was tagged out at third. With one out, center fielder Braden Golinski hit a three-run home run, giving the Black Knights a 4-0 lead. The Midshipmen cleared the side with a strikeout and a fly-out.
In the bottom of the second, Navy threatened Army starter Matthew Ronnebaum (W, 5-2). Kyle Rausch ripped a leadoff single to center field, putting a runner on first. With one out, Colin Smith hit a single to third, putting runners on second and third. With two outs, the Midshipmen loaded the bases after Henry Mitchell was hit by a pitch. The Black Knights ended the inning after Hudson Lehnertz fouled out.
In the top of the third, Army attempted to extend its lead. With two outs, Ross Friedrick ripped a double to left field, putting a runner in scoring position. Navy retired the side with a groundout.
In the top of the fourth inning, the Black Knights attacked the Midshipmen. With one out, freshman Addison Ainsworth hit a double to right center, putting a runner in scoring position. With two outs, Chris Barr ripped an RBI single to right field, sending Ainsworth in to score, giving Army a 5-0 lead. Navy cleared the inning with a strikeout.
The Midshipmen threatened the Black Knights in the bottom of the fourth, Logan Keller hit a single to right field, putting a runner on first. Smith ripped a double to left center, putting two runners in scoring position. Brock Murtha struck out, but reached first on an error by Friedrick, Keller was tagged out at home. Army ended the inning with a popup and tagging Hudson Lehnertz out at first.
In the top of the fifth, Kiel Brenczewski came into the game for first baseman Logan Keller, and Zane Raba came into the game for left fielder Hudson Lehnertz. Army got out in order.
With two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, Navy threatened Ronnebaum. Alex Smith hit a double to left field, putting a runner in scoring position. Ronnebaum retired the side with a strikeout.
Relief pitcher Jackson Beattie came in to pitch relief for Russell Thomas in the top of the sixth. The Black Knights continued to dominate the diamond. Braden Golinski hit a leadoff single up the middle, putting a runner on first. Golinski advanced to second on a throwing error by Beattie, putting a runner in scoring position. Golinski stole third. With two outs, Ethan Ellis ripped an RBI double down the third base line, sending Golinski across the plate, making it a 6-0 game. The Midshipmen cleared the side with a line out to right field.
In the top of the eighth, the bats came alive for the Black Knights. Ross Friedrick blasted a solo home run to right field, giving Army a 7-0 lead. With one out, Coleson Titus walked, putting a runner on base. Addison Ainsworth walked, putting runners on first and second. Landon Kruer came in to pitch relief for Jackson Beattie. Ethan Ellis reached on a fielder's choice, Ainsworth advanced to second, and Titus was tagged out third by Brock Murtha. Army made it a 7-0 game after Chris Barr ripped an RBI single to center field, Ellis advanced to second, and Ainsworth came in to score, making it an 8-0 lead. Derek Berg hit a bases-clearing triple, sending Barr and Ellis across the plate, giving Army a 10-0 lead. Navy retired the side with a fly-out.
With one out in the top of the eighth, Brian Furey came in to pinch-hit for Kyle Rausch. Ronnebaum secured the win for Army with a strikeout and a groundout.
Inside the Box
Game 1
Army starterMike Ruggieri(6-1) got the win, working 6.0 innings, allowing 5 hits, and a run while striking out 3, and walking 3. Sam Rutabatted 3-4, with a home run, an RBI, and a run. Ethan Ellishad a hit, a double, and a run. Robbie Bueckerpitched 1.0 inning, allowing 3 hits, and 1 run, and had no walks or strikeouts. Senior Ross Friedrickhad 2 hits. Sean Dennehy(4) got the save, working 1.1 inning, striking out 3 batters, and not allowing any hits, runs, or walks. Navy starter Matthew Shirah (3-4), got the loss, working 5.1 innings, allowing 5 hits, and 3 runs, while striking out 3 and walking 2. Relief pitcher Reece Early pitched 3.2 innings, allowing 3 hits, and no runs, while striking out 2, and had no walks.
Game 2
Army starterMatthew Ronnebaum(5-2) pitched a complete game shutout, striking out 9 batters, while allowing 6 hits, and 2 walks. Ross Friedrickbatted 2-4, having a home run, a double, an RBI, and 2 runs. Junior Braden Golinskiwent 2-4, having a home run, 3 RBIs, 2 runs, and a stolen base. Chris Barrbatted 3-4, having 2 RBIs, and a run. Freshman Addison Ainsworthhad a double and 2 runs. Ethan Ellishad a double, an RBI, and a run. Navy starter Russell Thomas (4-4) got the loss, working 5.0 innings, allowing 7 hits, and 5 runs, while striking out 4, and walked 1. Jackson Beattie pitched 2.1 innings, allowing 3 hits, and 4 runs, while striking out 1 and walking 2. Relief pitcher Landon Kruer worked 0.2 inning, allowing 2 hits, and 1 run, and had no walks or strikeouts.
Cadet's Corner
Up Next Army will return to Doubleday Field to host Columbia in a midweek game, on Tuesday, April 25 at 6:05 p.m.
