News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-18 16:50:39 -0500') }} football Edit

So what is DE prospect Zander Barnett’s interest in Army West Point?

Yhczhn0orzuqta7csyzv
Army Offensive Coordinator visiting DE prospect Zander Barnett
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

This week, 6-foot-2, 220 pound defensive end prospect Zander Barnett who is out of Alpharetta (GA) Milton High School was offered by the Army Black Knights coaching staff.For more on Barnett’s Army...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}