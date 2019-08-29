News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-29 06:41:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Soph. DL Kwabena Bonsu is anxious and ready to get the season underway

Rqub52hi62sibhpozn7h
Bobby Caldwell
GBK Writer
Hakhdopddzip2tndbtl2

If we were to summarize what we have seen during training camp and heard relative to the performance of sophomore defensive tackle Kwabena Bonsu (aka Bonny), the theme would go something like this....

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}