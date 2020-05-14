Speedy athlete picks up offer from the Army Black Knights
Devin Johnson is a 6-foot-0, 180 pound offensive athlete out of John Marshall High School in Oklahoma City (OK), where his main reps are at quarterback and running back.The speedster is being recru...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news