Late yesterday evening, defensive back Cornell Allen connected with GBK to bring us up to date surrounding his recruiting, specifically his most recent Division I offers which came from the Black Knights of Army West Point.

“I received the offer tonight, from Coach (Darren) Paige,” Allen told GBK. “He was telling me how much he and the staff love my tape and how he thinks I can come in and make an immediate impact on the secondary. My initial reaction was a shock, but just like every other offer..a blessing from the man above.”

The other offers that Allen currently holds are from Marshall, Kent State, James Madison, Old Dominion, Central Michigan, Campbell, University of Pennsylvania, Columbia, Bucknell, Indiana, Georgetown, and Akron.

When it comes to the Black Knights and according to the 5-foot-10, 175-pounder, he is being recruited as both a safety and cornerback.

The prospect out of Richmond (VA) Trinity Episcopal School feels that Army’s defensive schemes fit right into his DB talents.

“I think I would fit in perfectly, currently at my high school we run a 3-4 defense and we have won back-to-back state championships,” Allen explained. “I know the ins and outs of the scheme and I love to compete.”