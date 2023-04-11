Speedy defensive back pulls down Army offer
Late yesterday evening, defensive back Cornell Allen connected with GBK to bring us up to date surrounding his recruiting, specifically his most recent Division I offers which came from the Black Knights of Army West Point.
“I received the offer tonight, from Coach (Darren) Paige,” Allen told GBK. “He was telling me how much he and the staff love my tape and how he thinks I can come in and make an immediate impact on the secondary. My initial reaction was a shock, but just like every other offer..a blessing from the man above.”
The other offers that Allen currently holds are from Marshall, Kent State, James Madison, Old Dominion, Central Michigan, Campbell, University of Pennsylvania, Columbia, Bucknell, Indiana, Georgetown, and Akron.
When it comes to the Black Knights and according to the 5-foot-10, 175-pounder, he is being recruited as both a safety and cornerback.
The prospect out of Richmond (VA) Trinity Episcopal School feels that Army’s defensive schemes fit right into his DB talents.
“I think I would fit in perfectly, currently at my high school we run a 3-4 defense and we have won back-to-back state championships,” Allen explained. “I know the ins and outs of the scheme and I love to compete.”
The next step in the process appears to be getting the speedster to West Point to see the program up close and personal.
“No date scheduled yet, but we have talked about it,” shared Allen, who also has track on his athletic resume. “We recently won a state championship in track and set the school record in the 4x200 (21.82 split).”
So what is Allen looking for in a college program?
"I’m looking for a place where I can make an immediate impact, and I have interest in every school that has an interest in me,” shared the student-athlete, who currently holds a 4.1 GPA.
2022 Junior Season
Allen and his teammates at Trinity Episcopal School went 12-0, where he had 48 tackles, 7 interceptions, 3 fumble recoveries, and 1 forced fumble. He was named All-Metro and 1st Team All-Prep and All-State.
GBK will continue to follow Allen’s recruiting throughout the spring/summer, as well as his upcoming 2023 senior football campaign, so keep it right here.
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel