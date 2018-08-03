GoBlackKnights.com

Junior SB, Kell Walker



For longer than most Army fans care to remember, West Point classes graduated without the satisfaction of a win over arch rival Navy, but this year’s junior class currently enjoys the opposite experience, that of never having suffered a loss to Navy. There are currently 34 juniors on the roster at the start of pre-season camp, and 16 of those 34 have appeared in one or both Navy games since joining the team in 2016. Four of them have started at least one Navy game and two have started in both 2016 and 2017.

The Four Starters

The two juniors who have started both Navy games are Jaylon McClinton and Elijah Riley, both of whom started at cornerback. In previous articles we have documented how those two were thrust into starting roles as plebes, earning the right to vie for one of the most coveted achievements for an Army football player, to start four years against Navy. McClinton did not make the statistics in 2016, but Riley was credited with one tackle in the game. Riley added another 2 tackles in the 2017 game, while McClinton registered 1 tackle. Riley will be back at cornerback to stop outside rushing attempts and whatever passes Navy decides to attempt, but McClinton has moved to safety, where he will likely see more opportunities to track down Mids. Kell Walker did not start in the 2016 game, but he nonetheless led all Army rushers with 94 yards in 16 attempts as a reserve. He started the 2017 game but dropped to third in rushing with 39 yards in 5 carries. We have to believe that his rushing yardage in 2017 was limited by the icy conditions on the field, which weighed against attempting too many outside plays. We fully expect him to play a starring role in this year’s game again.

Captain & LB, Cole Christiansen

Cole Christiansen is the other junior to have earned a start against Navy, with his only appearance coming in the 2017 game where he finished in a tie for third in total tackles with 9. He will be one of the three co-captains representing the team in the pre-game media festivities this year, and we certainly expect him to be one of the defensive stalwarts again this year.

Two Time Reservists

In addition to the starters listed above 4 juniors have made appearances in both Navy games in a reserve role, usually as members of special teams. - Glen Coates has appeared in both Navy games and had 2 kick returns for 21 yards in the 2017 game. We think we might see more of him on special teams this year. - Ryan Parker also played in both games and posted a tackle in the 2016 game. Parker is currently listed as the backup to Christiansen and will likely see action on special teams as well. - Donovan Lynch participated in both games but did not make the statistics in either.

OL Jaxson Deaton GoBlackKnights.com

- Jaxon Deaton also participated in both games but as we know offensive linemen almost never make the statistics, and those two games were no exception. Deaton is expected to start at guard this season.

One Time Reservists

The remaining 7 juniors with Navy games on their resumes all appeared in one contest, but contrary to what one might normally expect, 3 of them played in 2016 but not in 2017. - Mike Johnson appeared in reserve in the 2016 Navy game, but was injured last year. Johnson will likely start at guard or tackle this season. - Rod Stoddard and Cam Jones both made reserve appearances in the 2016 game but did not participate in the 2017 game. Stoddard and Jones are both listed as backups on the post spring depth chart and are likely to get a fair share of playing time this season. The remaining 4 juniors on our list all made their first appearances versus Navy in 2017. - Jack Sides joins Deaton and Johnson as the third junior offensive lineman to have played against Navy. Sides is expected to be part of the regular rotation at Guard in 2018. - Zack Potter moved to the top of the special teams depth chart as the Holder and is also available to fill in at punter if required. - Kjetil Cline saw action in reserve against Navy in 2017 and is expected to earn one of the starting spots at WR this season. With an increase in passing likely in 2018, he may find an opportunity to make a few receptions this year. - Christian Hayes is the final junior on our list, and we expect him to contribute on special teams again this season, and he’s currently listed as a backup at WR.

A Worthy Goal - Remain Undefeated

Winning two games in a row against Navy is noteworthy feat. The last Army class to have gone unbeaten against Navy was the senior players on the1996 team (WP class of 97), who put together a 5 game winning streak against the Mids. No other class since that time has won two in a row, and only three other classes have won two in a row against the Mids since 1949 (the 1966 team had a tie sandwiched between two wins). Since the Red Blaik era, only one class other than ’97 has won three games in a row against Navy; so this year’s junior class has an opportunity to join an elite group of Army football alumni. We caught up with a couple of the juniors after practice on Thursday and asked them what their mindset was when they thought about playing Navy this year, given that they have yet to lose a game to them. Kell Walker had this to say: “It’s going to be no different than the past two years. We are going into it looking forward and no more hindsight (referring to past years when they were trying to snap Navy’s winning streak). “Navy’s a great team, they have great players who have a lot athleticism, good size and an awesome coach. But when we play them, we also have a great team and it’s a huge competition between us and them. But we want to solidify ourself as the best academy. I take my hat off to those guys, but when we go out on the field to play them we ultimately want to come out on top.”

"Navy’s a great team, they have great players who have a lot athleticism, good size and an awesome coach. But when we play them, we also have a great team and it’s a huge competition between us and them. But we want to solidify ourself as the best academy" — SB, Kell Walker on being undefeated vs. Navy

Talented CB Elijah Riley GoBlackKnights.com



Elijah Riley chimed in with this comment: “Those last two games we won, but this is a brand new year. We are looking to do what we did, but better.”

Examining the Growth in the Last Two Years

While it’s the junior class that is 2-0 versus Navy, they were the beneficiaries of a major turnaround in the past two seasons. We asked the juniors to compare the program as it is now to when you came in as freshmen. Both attributed success to the leadership of the leadership of previous seniors. Kell Walker: “I can’t talk about the program now without extending homage to the guys that came before us. Army had losing seasons back to back ... but those guys stayed on the team when I came in as a freshman and worked through the grind of a losing season, they set the foundation of a winning culture around here.” “And so when we got here, we just put pieces in and matched the pieces that we needed on this team and with that attitude and the culture that we had, we were ultimately able to turn Army football around.” “Now, we are used to winning, but we can’t get complacent ... so now we want to win and we want to continue to win and remember where we came from. So guys on the team now do a great job in making sure we stay up and stay on top.” Elijah Riley: “When I came in, we had good senior leadership. I can’t say much to the year before I got here because ... I wasn’t here for that 2-10 season.” “My freshman year and last year, the senior class did a great job just leading everybody below them. And using their past experiences to fuel the fire and get everyone’s mind right for the upcoming season.” “Going forward, there’s nothing but room for improvement and there’s always room for improvement. We went 10-3 last year, let’s try to go 13-0.”