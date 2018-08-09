Hard hitting senior safety, James 'Gibby' Gibson

When Army fans hear the name Gibby, it doesn’t have to follow with any formal introduction, the majority of fans know that name is synonymous with safety/OLB James Gibson former Rivals 3-star player out of Virginia. Honestly speaking, it seems like only yesterday that Gibson arrived on campus. However, he is heading into your final football season. We asked the defensive star if it has actually registered yet and if so, what goes through his mind when he sits back and recognizes that 2018 will be his last year wearing the Black & Gold of Army. “It hasn’t really hit me yet, but we’re trying to make sure that we leave our mark as a class,” explained the veteran player, who spoke with GoBlackKnights.com after Wednesday’s full pads and full speed for the team practice. “Just like the last two senior classes did and we just want to carry that on, but also make sure that we leave the set the next class up for success. And that means, what we do in camp this summer and the season.”

We recall defensive coordinator’s Jay Bateman stating that Gibby could end up playing anywhere from safety to OLB. Presently where is he receiving the most reps thus far during summer training camp? “Kind of the same thing, it’s been split up pretty good,” he shared. “I can play both safeties, outside linebacker and nickel ... whatever the team needs. I am getting equal reps across the board.” Are you more comfortable at the safety position or it doesn’t matter for you? “It doesn’t matter at all,” Gibson stated. “In the DB room we pride ourselves on knowing both. Like if you play corner ... you play corner field, corner boundary, or safety, it’s free safety and bandit safety. It’s not a big jump for anybody in the DB room, we try to know all the positions.” “Right now, I’m not getting any reps at outside linebacker,” he added. Gibson also talked about this year’s defense ... potentially what the group can do and what needs to happen this summer in order for “D” to actually do to reach their potentially. “What we are working on is basic execution,” he declared. “We want to continue to work hard, you have to know your assignments, but other teammates assignments when they may happen to ask you what they are suppose to be doing in certain situations. This is to ensure that we are all on the same page.” Gibson is currently tipping the scales at 6-foot-2, 219 pounds and he indicated that it is a comfortable playing weight ... actually he carried this weight in high school.



Notables: There have been a few freshmen that have been turning heads on the defensive side (we will get to the offense later). They are Julian McDuffie (Georgia), Akyah Miranda (South Carolina) and Mike Williams (Arkansas).

