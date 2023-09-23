Tale of Two Halves as Army falls to Syracuse, 29-16
The Battle of the Empire State (New York) Football took place this afternoon, as the Army Black Knights of West Point traveled to Syracuse (NY) to take on the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome.
The host Orange entered today’s contest at 3-0, while the Black Knights were coming in at 2-1, as many experts had Army as a 14-point underdog.
The Army Offense Starts Hot
The Black Knights began the game with energy and creativity on the offensive side of the ball as they went on an opening 17 play - a 75-yard drive that saw Buchanan basically waltz in from one yard out. Even more importantly, the drive took 9:25 off the clock.
The Black Knights closed out the 1st half with a 10-3 lead, where Army was in control, along with a slight edge in the momentum category.
Game Of Two Different Halves
It is hard to be exact relative to what changed the pace of the game, but the 3rd quarter completely belong to the Orange of Syracuse. They had 13 unanswered points in the 3rd and the overall 2nd half scored 26 straight points.
What changed offensively and defensively for Army? That is the million-dollar question.
Joe's Game Recap & Summary:
Score By Quarter:
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Final
|
Army
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
16
|
Syracuse
|
0
|
3
|
13
|
13
|
29
|Quarter
|Time
|Scoring Play
|Army
|Syracuse
|
1st
|
9:25
|
ARMY: Jakobi Buchanan 1 Yd Run (Cole Talley Kick)17 plays, 75 yards
|
7
|
0
|
2nd
|
3:47
|
SYRACUSE: Brady Denaburg 46 Yd Field Goal9 plays, 42 yards
|
7
|
3
|
2nd
|
9:20
|
ARMY: Quinn Maretzki 38 Yd Field Goal19 plays, 64 yards
|
10
|
3
|
3rd
|
1:44
|
SYRACUSE: LeQuint Allen 13 Yd Run (Brady Denaburg Kick)4 plays, 66 yards
|
10
|
10
|
3rd
|
3:41
|
SYRACUSE: Umari Hatcher 13 Yd pass from Garrett Shrader (Brady Denaburg PAT failed)10 plays, 91 yards
|
10
|
16
|
4th
|
4:13
|
SYRACUSE: Brady Denaburg 30 Yd Field Goal9 plays, 47 yards
|
10
|
19
|
4th
|
0:31
|
SYRACUSE: Garrett Shrader 21 Yd Run (Brady Denaburg Kick)2 plays, 27 yards
|
10
|
26
|
4th
|
3:05
|
SYRACUSE: Brady Denaburg 31 Yd Field Goal6 plays, 13 yards
|
10
|
29
|
4th
|
0:11
|
ARMY: Noah Short 80 Yd pass from Bryson Daily (Two-Point Pass Conversion Failed)1 play, 80 yards
|
16
|
29
|
FINAL
|
16
|
29
Key Stats:
• Quarterback Bryson Daily was 9 for 21 passing for 145 yards and while leading the Black Knights in rushing on the day with 47 yards on 20 carries.
• Wide Receiver Noah Short had six receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown (80 yards).
• Defensively, Austin Hill was the leading tackler with 7-total tackles (3 -solo) on the day.
• Linebacker Kalib Kortner was also very active on the day with 4-total tackles, including back-to-back timely plays in the 2nd quarter where he registered one sack and tackle for loss.
• DB Cameron Jones' interception in the second quarter was the seventh of his career, which is tied for the second most by an Army defender dating back to 1996.
