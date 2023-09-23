Not a GoBlackKnights.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.



The Battle of the Empire State (New York) Football took place this afternoon, as the Army Black Knights of West Point traveled to Syracuse (NY) to take on the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome. The host Orange entered today’s contest at 3-0, while the Black Knights were coming in at 2-1, as many experts had Army as a 14-point underdog. A.M. Allan here and let me jump-start our post-game before I pass the baton over to GBK Analyst Joe Iacono who will provide us with his insight to Army’s victory over Syracuse.

The Army Offense Starts Hot

The Black Knights began the game with energy and creativity on the offensive side of the ball as they went on an opening 17 play - a 75-yard drive that saw Buchanan basically waltz in from one yard out. Even more importantly, the drive took 9:25 off the clock. The Black Knights closed out the 1st half with a 10-3 lead, where Army was in control, along with a slight edge in the momentum category.

Game Of Two Different Halves

Syracuse Orange QB Garrett Shrader was too much for the Army defense in the 2nd half (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

It is hard to be exact relative to what changed the pace of the game, but the 3rd quarter completely belong to the Orange of Syracuse. They had 13 unanswered points in the 3rd and the overall 2nd half scored 26 straight points. What changed offensively and defensively for Army? That is the million-dollar question.

Joe's Game Recap & Summary:

Score By Quarter:

Score By Quarter 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final Army 7 3 0 0 16 Syracuse 0 3 13 13 29

Breakdown Of Scoring Quarter Time Scoring Play Army Syracuse 1st 9:25 ARMY: Jakobi Buchanan 1 Yd Run (Cole Talley Kick)17 plays, 75 yards 7 0 2nd 3:47 SYRACUSE: Brady Denaburg 46 Yd Field Goal9 plays, 42 yards 7 3 2nd 9:20 ARMY: Quinn Maretzki 38 Yd Field Goal19 plays, 64 yards 10 3 3rd 1:44 SYRACUSE: LeQuint Allen 13 Yd Run (Brady Denaburg Kick)4 plays, 66 yards 10 10 3rd 3:41 SYRACUSE: Umari Hatcher 13 Yd pass from Garrett Shrader (Brady Denaburg PAT failed)10 plays, 91 yards 10 16 4th 4:13 SYRACUSE: Brady Denaburg 30 Yd Field Goal9 plays, 47 yards 10 19 4th 0:31 SYRACUSE: Garrett Shrader 21 Yd Run (Brady Denaburg Kick)2 plays, 27 yards 10 26 4th 3:05 SYRACUSE: Brady Denaburg 31 Yd Field Goal6 plays, 13 yards 10 29 4th 0:11 ARMY: Noah Short 80 Yd pass from Bryson Daily (Two-Point Pass Conversion Failed)1 play, 80 yards 16 29 FINAL 16 29

Key Stats:

Daily had a productive 1st half, but the QB along with the entire offense were shutdown my the Orange defense in the 2nd half (Danny.Wild -USA TODAY Sports)