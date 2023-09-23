News More News
Tale of Two Halves as Army falls to Syracuse, 29-16

Early Bright Spot: RB Jakobi Buchanan (#33) celebrates 1st quarter touchdown against the Syracuse Orange
Early Bright Spot: RB Jakobi Buchanan (#33) celebrates 1st quarter touchdown against the Syracuse Orange
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

The Battle of the Empire State (New York) Football took place this afternoon, as the Army Black Knights of West Point traveled to Syracuse (NY) to take on the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome.

The host Orange entered today’s contest at 3-0, while the Black Knights were coming in at 2-1, as many experts had Army as a 14-point underdog.

A.M. Allan here and let me jump-start our post-game before I pass the baton over to GBK Analyst Joe Iacono who will provide us with his insight to Army’s victory over Syracuse.

The Army Offense Starts Hot

The Black Knights began the game with energy and creativity on the offensive side of the ball as they went on an opening 17 play - a 75-yard drive that saw Buchanan basically waltz in from one yard out. Even more importantly, the drive took 9:25 off the clock.

The Black Knights closed out the 1st half with a 10-3 lead, where Army was in control, along with a slight edge in the momentum category.

Game Of Two Different Halves

Syracuse Orange QB Garrett Shrader was too much for the Army defense in the 2nd half
Syracuse Orange QB Garrett Shrader was too much for the Army defense in the 2nd half

It is hard to be exact relative to what changed the pace of the game, but the 3rd quarter completely belong to the Orange of Syracuse. They had 13 unanswered points in the 3rd and the overall 2nd half scored 26 straight points.

What changed offensively and defensively for Army? That is the million-dollar question.

Joe's Game Recap & Summary:

Score By Quarter:

Score By Quarter
1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Army

7

3

0

0

16

Syracuse

0

3

13

13

29
Breakdown Of Scoring
Quarter Time Scoring Play Army Syracuse

1st

9:25

ARMY: Jakobi Buchanan 1 Yd Run (Cole Talley Kick)17 plays, 75 yards

7

0

2nd

3:47

SYRACUSE: Brady Denaburg 46 Yd Field Goal9 plays, 42 yards

7

3

2nd

9:20

ARMY: Quinn Maretzki 38 Yd Field Goal19 plays, 64 yards

10

3

3rd

1:44

SYRACUSE: LeQuint Allen 13 Yd Run (Brady Denaburg Kick)4 plays, 66 yards

10

10

3rd

3:41

SYRACUSE: Umari Hatcher 13 Yd pass from Garrett Shrader (Brady Denaburg PAT failed)10 plays, 91 yards

10

16

4th

4:13

SYRACUSE: Brady Denaburg 30 Yd Field Goal9 plays, 47 yards

10

19

4th

0:31

SYRACUSE: Garrett Shrader 21 Yd Run (Brady Denaburg Kick)2 plays, 27 yards

10

26

4th

3:05

SYRACUSE: Brady Denaburg 31 Yd Field Goal6 plays, 13 yards

10

29

4th

0:11

ARMY: Noah Short 80 Yd pass from Bryson Daily (Two-Point Pass Conversion Failed)1 play, 80 yards

16

29

FINAL

16

29

Key Stats:

Daily had a productive 1st half, but the QB along with the entire offense were shutdown my the Orange defense in the 2nd half
Daily had a productive 1st half, but the QB along with the entire offense were shutdown my the Orange defense in the 2nd half

• Quarterback Bryson Daily was 9 for 21 passing for 145 yards and while leading the Black Knights in rushing on the day with 47 yards on 20 carries.

• Wide Receiver Noah Short had six receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown (80 yards).

• Defensively, Austin Hill was the leading tackler with 7-total tackles (3 -solo) on the day.

• Linebacker Kalib Kortner was also very active on the day with 4-total tackles, including back-to-back timely plays in the 2nd quarter where he registered one sack and tackle for loss.

• DB Cameron Jones' interception in the second quarter was the seventh of his career, which is tied for the second most by an Army defender dating back to 1996.




{{ article.author_name }}