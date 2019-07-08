Talented DE Blake Burris has strong interest in Army West Point
Defensive end prospect Blake Burris is another top target for the Army Black Knights 2020 recruiting class, but there is plenty of competition for his talents.The 6-foot-4, 260 pounder who is out o...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news