Talented RB Briggs Bartosh discusses his commitment to Army
While most programs around the country will say that the majority of top players signed in December, that is not the case with the Army Black Knights. There are still many significant storylines to be shared as we are less than 24 hours away from the 2nd segment of NSD.
In one of today’s features “A.M. Allan (GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst) in the Morning: Notes On Unsigned Key 2023 Prospects”, we were eager to see which one of the noted recruits would pull the trigger first.
Well, that prize goes to athlete/running back prospect Briggs Bartosh, who is a welcome addition to the 2023 Army recruiting class.
Yesterday evening GBK had the opportunity to chat with the dynamic prospect, who is just hours away from taking part in his NSD ceremony and making official his college decision.
Bartosh chimes in on his decision with GoBlackKnights.com.
The All-Purpose running back is coming off of his recent OV to West Point, whereby he had an opportunity to chat with Black Knights’ new OC Drew Thatcher and newly hired running back coach Darren Paige. According to Bartosh, he walked away having a better understanding of where his talents would fit in … positionally speaking.
“The running back position, it’s more of an all-around type of spot now, and not just pounding it up the middle,” said Bartosh. “I really like how he will use the triple option to get people in space.”
Made The Call
So yesterday evening, the product of Park Hill South High School in Riverside, Missouri made it official.
“Coach (Jeff) Monken called me, and he was very excited about the news and was looking forward to me being on campus,” said Bartosh, as he described the commitment moment.
“I was at my house with my parents. He (Monken) called me on the phone at 7:15 CST and my decision came down between Army and Air Force, and he just told me some facts that have happened to Air Force and that stuff about the brotherhood at Army. Then he talked about all of the successful people that have come through West Point and he talked about how Army plays lots of Power 5 programs..”
“His reaction was that he was happy for me and was ready for me to join the brotherhood,” added the running back. “He definitely sounded excited when I told him I was committing, and then immediately after a couple of Army coaches texted me telling me congratulations.”
Someone else was excited about Briggs’ decision and that is his older brother Braden Bartosh, who is a freshman O-Linemen with the Black Knights
“He’s pumped up,” said Briggs of Braden’s reaction to the news. “And is excited for me to get up there, and all of his buddies are very excited for me as well.”