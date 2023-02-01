While most programs around the country will say that the majority of top players signed in December, that is not the case with the Army Black Knights. There are still many significant storylines to be shared as we are less than 24 hours away from the 2nd segment of NSD.

In one of today’s features “A.M. Allan (GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst) in the Morning: Notes On Unsigned Key 2023 Prospects”, we were eager to see which one of the noted recruits would pull the trigger first.

Well, that prize goes to athlete/running back prospect Briggs Bartosh, who is a welcome addition to the 2023 Army recruiting class.

Yesterday evening GBK had the opportunity to chat with the dynamic prospect, who is just hours away from taking part in his NSD ceremony and making official his college decision.

Bartosh chimes in on his decision with GoBlackKnights.com.

The All-Purpose running back is coming off of his recent OV to West Point, whereby he had an opportunity to chat with Black Knights’ new OC Drew Thatcher and newly hired running back coach Darren Paige. According to Bartosh, he walked away having a better understanding of where his talents would fit in … positionally speaking.

“The running back position, it’s more of an all-around type of spot now, and not just pounding it up the middle,” said Bartosh. “I really like how he will use the triple option to get people in space.”