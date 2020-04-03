Talented Texas running back pulls down offer from Army West Point
When it comes running back prospects, Jordon Vaughn just may be what the doctor ordered when it comes to fitting one of the recruiting needs for the Army Black Knights.At Manvel High School, has pl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news