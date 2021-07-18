Tangela Cheatham named Associate Athletic Director of Administration

WEST POINT, N.Y. - Army West Point Director of Athletics Mike Buddie announced the addition of Tangela Cheatham to his executive staff on Sunday afternoon. Cheatham will join the Black Knights in a newly-created role, serving as the Associate Athletic Director of Administration.

Cheatham will primarily oversee multiple sport programs and work with the Executive Associate Athletics Director in coordinating sport administration initiatives. She will also oversee cadet-athlete welfare and development initiatives and provide guidance and vision for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Army West Point Athletics staff and cadet-athletes. She will serve as a member of Buddie's Executive Staff.

"We are excited to add Tangela Cheatham to our Army West Point family," Buddie said. "She is a tremendous athletics administrator that has shown she is a rising star in our industry.”

Cheatham comes to West Point from West Virginia University, where she was the Assistant Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Enhancement and Inclusive Excellence. During her time with the Mountaineers, she was responsible for organizing and implementing Life Skills programs for all student-athletes including career services, personal health and well-being, financial management, leadership and diversity and inclusion. Along with having oversight of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, she served as the sport administrator for women's tennis and was the department's equity Title IX liaison.

"I am beyond thankful to take this next step in my career to serve the cadet-athletes, coaches and staff at Army," Cheatham said. "I am excited to join a well-respected leadership team and add to the impressive and innovative work Army is known for. I will always appreciate the experience and people at West Virginia and what we were able to accomplish in my four years as a Mountaineer and will use what I've learned to serve in my new role at West Point. This is an exciting time for our industry and I'm eager to get started on post and hopefully make a significant impact in as many ways as I can."In her role as an Assistant Athletics Director at West Virginia, Cheatham helped to create systematic programming that increased the athletic department's level of engagement in campus-wide diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. She additionally initiated a collaborative process with the Title IX office that saw 100% of the athletic programs participate in ongoing educational training. The founding chair of WVU's "Every Mountaineer" diversity, equity and inclusion program, she is known for her passion for engaging with student-athletes, coaches and staff in deep and profound ways.

Prior to her stint in Morgantown, Cheatham had the role of Career Specialist and Academic Coordinator at the University of Iowa. She assisted more than 650 Hawkeyes in navigating life after college via the planning and implementation of special programming. Cheatham also managed student-athlete job shadowing programs and facilitated student-athlete career preparation and networking events.

In her professional career, Cheatham has also made a stop at the National Association of Collegiate Athletic Directors (NACDA), where she served as an intern from 2015-16. While with NACDA, she assisted and served the board of directors, officers and membership for CEFMA, ICLA, MOAA, N4A and NATYCAA.

A Detroit native, Cheatham earned a pair bachelor's degrees in business administration and kinesiology from the University of Michigan in 2013. She additionally holds a master's degree in adult and higher education with an emphasis on intercollegiate athletics administration from Oklahoma, which she completed in 2015.