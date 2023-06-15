As you know, college football provides fans with a window to watch the young men step into the fold for a 4-year period and compete at the highest level every Saturday. However, before those college games unfold on Saturday, they have to take another step of preparation and that preseason football training camp.

We jump on our TBT bandwagon from 8/6/20 to look at the highlights from the opening of that camp. Yes, many of those players that are shown have since graduated, and a few are in NFL camps/rosters … but again, that’s the nature of the beast when it comes to this game that we will all appreciate and love.

So, when this upcoming preseason training camp starts, there will be several young men looking to make a name for themselves and those that already have, they will be looking to build on that … because at the end of the day, it will be about putting the best team on the field for the Army Black Knights for they 2023 football season.

But for the moment, let’s take a look back to August 6, 2020, because the 2023 summer/fall training camp is right around the corner.

So we hope that taking a quick look back gets you pumped up for what's forthcoming with Army football 2023 as summer training camp kicks off on August 1st.