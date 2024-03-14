Advertisement
TBT & ICYMI: Army host Junior Day at West Point

LB Mason Frey with the scenic backdrop while at West Point for his Junior Day visit
LB Mason Frey with the scenic backdrop while at West Point for his Junior Day visit
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Army spring football is in the air, which also means that recruiting has picked up a notch for the Black Knights coaching staff.

This past Saturday, several prospects were on hand at the United States Military Academy at West Point for the Black Knights Junior Day.

This consisted of approximately sixteen prospects (offered & non-offered).

But in case you missed some of those articles… here are a few of the GBK related segments.

Matt Hawn enjoys Army Black Knights’ Junior Day visit

DE James Dunnemann chimes in on his Junior Day visit to West Point

Dual-threat QB Michael Dove talks Army offer and interest

2025 prospect Asher Wasserman building bonds with Army West Point

Linebacker prospect Mason Frey has his eyes on Army West Point

Safety Devon St. Clair recaps Army West Point visit

