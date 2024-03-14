TBT & ICYMI: Army host Junior Day at West Point
Army spring football is in the air, which also means that recruiting has picked up a notch for the Black Knights coaching staff.
This past Saturday, several prospects were on hand at the United States Military Academy at West Point for the Black Knights Junior Day.
This consisted of approximately sixteen prospects (offered & non-offered).
But in case you missed some of those articles… here are a few of the GBK related segments.
Advertisement
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel