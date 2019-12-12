TBT: Jackpot Recruiting Weekend/Month For Army Black Knights Football
It was mid-June when the Army coaching staff hosted several key committed and non-committed prospects and at the end of the weekend it was Jackpot Recruiting Weekend/Month for the Black Knights.Wit...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news