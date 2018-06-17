Ticker
TE Simon Dellinger chimes in on the first leg of his official visit to Army

A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
S4hatn7rw4mcojlid4uf
Tight-end Simon Dellinger is joined by his parents during his official visit to Army West Point

At 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, tight end prospect Simon Dellinger is hard to miss and of course the Army Black Knights coaching staff have made it known to the player out of R. Nelson Snider High School ...

