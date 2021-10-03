 GoBlackKnights - The GBK Promo is now LIVE!
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-03 00:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The GBK Promo is now LIVE!

GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

Starting today (10/3) our Army 5-0 Promo goes LIVE!

Offer: 30-Day Free Trial

Promo Code: GBK2021

Offer Valid through Oct. 15, 2021


New users can use this link that will auto fill the code:

https://army.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=GBK2021


Why Become A Subscriber To GoBlackKnights.com?

On Saturday, the Army Black Knights traveled to Indiana and unfortunately lost to the Ball State Cardinals. The loss brought Army’s season record to 4-1.

Next Saturday is a bye weekend, with an upcoming bye week, this will allow for Head Coach Jeff Monken’s team some quality down time to nurse any injuriesfollowed by the Black Knights heading to Big Ten territory to take on the Badgers of Wisconsin (10/16) and then back home as Army will host #24 Wake Forest (10/23) out the ACC. Did we mention that following those two contests, the Black Knights pack their bags once again and head to Colorado Springs (CO) to take on rival Air Force (11/6).

Despite Saturday’s loss, this remains the ideal time for you not to be on the outside looking in, but become part of the GoBlackKnights.com Army football fanbase, which is the most comprehensive source for Army football & recruiting.



**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

Why GoBlackKnights.com?

Why The 12th Knight Premium Message Board?

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Subscribe to our GBK YouTube Channel

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}