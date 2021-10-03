The GBK Promo is now LIVE!

On Saturday, the Army Black Knights traveled to Indiana and unfortunately lost to the Ball State Cardinals. The loss brought Army’s season record to 4-1.

Next Saturday is a bye weekend, with an upcoming bye week, this will allow for Head Coach Jeff Monken’s team some quality down time to nurse any injuriesfollowed by the Black Knights heading to Big Ten territory to take on the Badgers of Wisconsin (10/16) and then back home as Army will host #24 Wake Forest (10/23) out the ACC. Did we mention that following those two contests, the Black Knights pack their bags once again and head to Colorado Springs (CO) to take on rival Air Force (11/6).

