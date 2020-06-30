 GoBlackKnights - The Army Black Knights offer linebacker Eli Purcell
The Army Black Knights offer linebacker Eli Purcell

Big LB Eli Purcell is high on Army West Point
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Eli Purcell is a 6-foot-2, 235 pound hard-hitting linebacker out of. Knoxville (TN) Farragut High School, who currently holds offers from Army, Georgetown University, and Lafayette.“Army offered me...

