GoBlackKnights - The day after as Army captures CIC with 10-7 win 0ver Air Force on Saturday

WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Army Black Knights defeated Academy rival Air Force, 10-7 on Saturday afternoon at Michie Stadium to capture its third Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy in the last four seasons. The Black Knights (9-2) put together a 16-play, 80-yard drive that ate up 7 minutes and 11 seconds in the fourth quarter that proved to be the difference in the 10-7 victory. The drive included a conversion on a fourth and four where Christian Anderson executed a perfect boot to rush for seven yards and the first down to continue the drive. The Black Knights once again faced fourth down with a fourth and goal, do-or-die moment in the game and Jakobi Buchanan muscled his way in for the one-yard score. A Quinn Maretzki extra point put the Black Knights up, 10-7. The Black Knights got on the board first, as Quinn Maretzki converted on a 24-yard field goal attempt with 11:23 left in the second quarter, going up 3-0. Air Force took the lead 7-3 with 15 seconds left in the third quarter as they finished off a 10 play, 87-yard drive for their one and only touchdown of the day. Quarterback Haaziq Daniels connected with Kyle Patterson for the 10-yard touchdown reception. Down 7-3 heading into the fourth quarter, the Black Knights displayed their toughness and never-say-die attitude. Quarterback Christian Anderson, who entered the game in the second quarter in place of injured starter Tyhier Tyler never missed a beat, extending the game-winning drive on fourth down with his feet and finishing the day with 85 yards rushing on 18 carries and was also 1-for-1 passing. Buchanan, who shared the load at b-back with starter Sandon McCoy, was outstanding on the final drive, muscling in the for the game-winning touchdown with 1:13 left in the game. He finished with 86 yards rushing on 21 carries. The defense made key stops all day, but none bigger than two interceptions in the fourth quarter. As Air Force was driving and at the Army 40 yard line, Jabari Moore intercepted Daniels in the end zone for a touchback, his third interception of the year. Then linebacker Arik Smith sealed the game for the Black Knights as he intercepted a tipped ball from Kwabena Bonsu with 1:05 left in the game to dash the Falcons’ hopes.

NOTES

• The Black Knights claimed the Commander in Chief’s trophy for the third time in the last four years with their 10-7 win over Air Force. • This was the first time in program history that Army claimed the CIC trophy at Michie Stadium. • This is the ninth time in program history that Army has claimed the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy. • Army is now 9-2 on season and 8-0 at home. • This is the first time in program history that Army won eight games at Michie Stadium (opened in 1924) in a single season. It is the fourth time that the Cadets have claimed eight wins at West Point as the did so in 1922, 1916 and 1914. • The current senior class is now the winningest class in program history, amassing 35 wins, topping the 1946 class with 34 wins. • The Black Knights are now 24-2 at Michie Stadium dating back to the start of the 2017 season. The Cadets currently own a 10-game win-streak on their home turf. • After coming up strong on a defensive goal-line stand in the win over Navy, Army used a fullback plunge into the end zone from Jakobi Buchanan on fourth down to lift itself over Air Force.

