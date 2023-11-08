Advertisement
The Maturation of Army CB, Bo Nicolas-Paul

Don't Be On The Outside Looking In -- Come Inside GBK For The Latest
GoBlackKnights.com Staff
Army cornerback Bo Nicolas-Paul after one of his two interceptions against Air Force on Saturday (Ron Chenoy - USA TODAY Sports)

The Beginning: 2019 Army Black Knights' Commit

Back on June 26, 2018, Cornerback Bo Nicolas-Paul made his official commitment to Army West Point and became part of a very solid 2019 Black Knights’ Recruiting Class, that included players such as Andre Carter (Minnesota Vikings), Isaiah Alston, Tyson Riley, Tyrell Robinson, Spencer Jones, Josh Lingenfelter, Jimmy Ciarlo to name few.

The senior 5-foot-11, 180-pounder out of the Garden State (New Jersey) has had his ups and downs during his career with the Black Knights. However, we have witnessed the maturation of his game during what is truly a very challenging 2023 campaign for the Army squad.

GoBlackKnights.com had the opportunity to chat with Bo after the team’s Tuesday practice … let’s take a look and listen in.

“Coach D … I don’t know if I’ve ever been around someone with his caliber of football and IQ and just his feel for the game and his passion. Not only just the game, but life in general. It’s a blessing to have him. His coaching and leadership, it extends pass the game of football … which is rare. He’s invested in us, more than just the game, as far as our academics, our families …”
— Bo Nicolas-Paul on his relationship with CB Coach, Daryl Dixon

