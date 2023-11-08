Back on June 26, 2018, Cornerback Bo Nicolas-Paul made his official commitment to Army West Point and became part of a very solid 2019 Black Knights’ Recruiting Class, that included players such as Andre Carter (Minnesota Vikings), Isaiah Alston, Tyson Riley, Tyrell Robinson, Spencer Jones, Josh Lingenfelter, Jimmy Ciarlo to name few.

The senior 5-foot-11, 180-pounder out of the Garden State (New Jersey) has had his ups and downs during his career with the Black Knights. However, we have witnessed the maturation of his game during what is truly a very challenging 2023 campaign for the Army squad.

GoBlackKnights.com had the opportunity to chat with Bo after the team’s Tuesday practice … let’s take a look and listen in.