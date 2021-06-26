This safety prospect names Army West Point as his leader
Early this past week, safety prospect Caden Brungard held only on offer and that was from UPenn. However, this week things changed on the recruiting front for the 6-foot-1, 190 pounder, who is out ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news