News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-15 11:54:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Top Tier LB Mark-Anthony Prescott keeping his options open and one is Army

HOT PROMO: Purchase a Subscription to GBK with 1 of 2 deals!
HOT PROMO: Purchase a Subscription to GBK with 1 of 2 deals!
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Rivals 2-Star LB, Mark-Anthony Prescott
Rivals 2-Star LB, Mark-Anthony Prescott

The Army football staff surely realize how significant a role that the middle linebackers play in the Black Knights’ 3-4 swarming defense.As such, getting the attention of 6-foot-2, 220 pound middl...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}