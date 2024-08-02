



Today the Black Knights closed out their 3rd practice session of training camp.

GBK’s Joe Iacono had an opportunity to have a one-on-one with Senior D-Lineman Trey Sofia.

Sofia came in direct from Lake Travis HS in Austin TX in 2021, and appeared in one game with no stats. The following year he appeared in 11 games with 66 snaps. He was credited with 6 total tackles, including 0.5 TFLs and 0.5 Sacks.

Troy appeared in every game last season playing 226 of the total 756 defensive snaps with one start against La Monroe. He recorded 13 season Tackles, 1.5 Sacks and 1 Kick Blocked.

Let’s join in with Joe as he chats with the senior defender.



