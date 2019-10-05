A late fourth quarter rally by the Black Knights failed to overcome a 21 point lead that Tulane built earlier in the game; and the Army suffered their first loss in Michie Stadium since losing toAir Force in 2016.Before the season even started, many Army fans recognized that Tulane was likely to pose the biggest threat to Army’s home game winning streak, and that threat materialized about half way through the first quarter. Here’s how it all happened:



First Quarter - Army scores first on a turnover, but Tulanescores two unanswered touchdowns to take a 14-7 lead

After Tulane returned the opening kickoff to their own 33, Tulane’s QB Justin McMillan fumbled the ball on their second play from scrimmage, and ; Smith recovered to set up Army’s first scoring opportunity. With a first down on the Tulane 38, Kelvin Hopkins went to the air onArmy’s first play of the game, finding Cam Harrison open for a 36 yard completion to the Tulane2 yard line. Connor Slomka plunged into the end zone on the next play to give Army the early7-0 lead.Tulane bounced back with an 82 yard drive in 7 plays to tie the score at 7-7 with 10 minutes left in the quarter.Army started their next drive on the 25, but a false start penalty on Jaxson Deaton set them back five yards to a 1st and 15 and the Black Knights were only able to gain 8 yards on the next three plays to force a punt, and Zach Harding got off a 56 yard kick that bounced all the way to the Tulane 16Tulane set to work again from there and, drove the ball 84 yards in 9 plays to take a 14-7 lead.Army started their next drive from the 25, and picked up 2 first downs to the Tulane 35, but on the first down of the next series Kell Walker was dropped for a 13 yard loss to bring up 2d and a very long 23. Hopkins completed one short pass but his next attempt fell incomplete, andArmy was forced to punt again.Tulane got the ball on their own 10 yard line with 1:04 left on the clock and they picked up 1 first down to their own 33 before time ran out in the first quarter.

Second Quarter - Tulane scores again, but Army answers tohold Tulane’s lead to 7 points at the half

Army's defense surely missed senior safety Jaylon McClinton (GoBlackKnights.com)

Black Knights were also without fellow starting safety, Cam Jones (GoBlackKnights.com)

Tulane continued their march with a drive that included a 50 yard completion to the Army 34 followed by a pass interference call on cornerback Jahvari Bourdeau that gave Tulane a first and goal on the Army 2 yard line. Two plays later Tulane broke through for their third touchdown to increase their lead to 21-7. Army returned the kickoff to the 23 and the kept the ball on the ground for a 77 yard touchdown drive that closed the gap to 14-21. Hopkins plunged in from the 1 yard line for the score. An 8 yard sack by Ryan Velez halted the Tulane offense for the first time in the game forcing a punt that Elijah Riley fielded on the Army 25 with 2:34 left in the half. Army gained 9 yards in 3 downs bringing up a 4th and 1 on the Army 34 with 57 seconds left on the clock. Monken opted to try for the conversion and Hopkins picked up 4 yards to move the chains, but the offense was unable to sustain the drive, and the first half ended with Tulane holding a 7 point lead.

Third Quarter - Army scores on the opening drive of the half, but Tulane responds to regain the lead 28-21

The sold out crowd saw the Black Knights home winning streak at Michie Stadium come to an end on Saturday (Danny Wilds - USA TODAY Sports)

Army started the second half with one of their patented 75 yard drives in 7 plays to tie the score at 21-21. Hopkins ran it in from 4 yards out for his second rushing touchdown of the game, and for a moment it looked as though the momentum might be shifting back to Army. But, Tulane came right back with a 77 yard drive in 10 plays to regain the lead 28-21. Army started from their own 25 again, but were held to 5 yards in their first three plays bringing up a 4th and 5 on the 30. Monken called for a fake punt on 4th down, and initially it looked as though middle lineback Cole Christiansen had the first down, but the play was called back on a holding call and Army had to punt it away. A short punt gave Tulane the ball on the Army 45, but surrendering 1 first down, the defense forced Tulane to punt for just the second time in the game, and it rolled into the end zone for a touchback. Army had the ball on their own 20 with 2:06 left in the quarter, but the Tulane defense held Army to just 3 yards on three plays forcing another Army punt Tulane let the punt roll dead on their 22, and then ran one play before time ran out in the quarter.

Fourth Quarter - Tulane takes a commanding 42-21 lead but Army bounces back with two touchdowns in a wild, but futile finish

Tulane started the 4th quarter with a twelve play 78 yard drive for a touchdown to increase their lead to 35-21. Tulane was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after the touchdown moving the kickoff back 15 yards. Artice Hobbs fielded the Tulane kickoff on the Army 24 and returned it 56 yards to the Tulane 30, and Army appeared to be in position to close the gap, but Hopkins pass to Kell Walker was broken up on what looked to be pass interference that was not called. Hopkins picked up 4 yards on second down, but Hobbs was dropped for a 5 yard loss on third, and Jabari Laws was stopped for a loss of one on fourth down to turn the ball back to Tulane. Tulane kept the ball on the ground to drive for their second score of the quarter and their 6th touchdown of the day to build a commanding 42-21 lead with just 5:46 left in the game, but Army was not ready to surrender just yet. With too little time left to score on the ground, Hopkins went to the air, completing his first pass attempt to slotback Kell Walker for 12 yards, but he was rushed on his second attempt and threw an interception, which seemed like it would seal Army’s fate, but the Army defense stiffened again holding Tulane to negative 3 yards and forcing a punt that returned the ball to Army with 3:39 left on the game clock. Hopkins went to the air again from the Army 27, completing a pass to Bryan Walters for 37 yards and a first down on the Tulane 36. Tulane was called for roughing the passer, which moved the ball to the 21, and Hopkins scrambled for a first down at the 11 before completing a touchdown pass to Cam Harrison to close the gap to 42-27. Monken called for a two-point conversion attempt that failed Tulane recovered the expected on-side kick attempt on the Army 46, but on the second play from scrimmage, McMillan dropped back to pass fumbled the ball and Jabari Moore scooped it up and returned it 56 yards for another Army touchdown, but a second two-point conversion was thwarted and Tulane clung to a 42-33 lead. Army attempted another on-side kick creating a wild scramble for a loose ball, but Tulane came out of the pile with the ball on the Army 46. Army held Tulane to 7 yards in 3 downs, and after Tulane took a delay of game penalty, they were forced to punt the ball back to Army. With 54 seconds left on the clock, Hopkins went back into passing mode. He was flushed out of the pocket on first down and scrambled for a first down on the 28. After two passes fell incomplete, Hopkins connected with Harrison on the Army 42, but after two more passes fell incomplete, Hopkins scrambled for a two yard game as the last second ticked off the game clock.

Quick Stats

Tulane running back Amare Jones (11) poses for a photo with teammates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against the Black Knights during the second half at Michie Stadium (Danny Wilds - USA TODAY Sports)

- Tulane dominated the game in nearly every statistical aspect except turnovers. - Tulane rushed for 324 yards to Army’s 193 and they averaged 6.1 yards per rushing attempt to Army’s 4.1. - Tulane completed 15 of their 21 pass attempts for 201 yards, while Hopkins was held to 9 completions in 24 attempts with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. - Tulane controlled Time of Possession with 31:07 to Army’s 28:03.