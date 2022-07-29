Tyrell Robinson named to Hornung Award Watch List

WEST POINT, N.Y. - Junior RB Tyrell Robinson was named to the Watch List for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the most versatile player in college football.

Robinson enjoyed a breakout sophomore season in 2021, rushing 72 times for 609 yards (8.5 avg.) with three TDs. He also added 12 receptions for 340 yards (28.3 avg.) and three TDs in the passing game.

He made his impact felt across the season highlighted by recording two receptions for 118 yards and a TD vs. Airforce and logging a career-long 87-yard touchdown run vs. Massachusetts last season.

The award is given out by the Louisville Sports Commission in the memory of the late football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. This year 52 players across college football were named to the Watch List.

In 2021, the 52 players on this preseason Watch List accounted for more than 25,000 total yards in total offense and 215 touchdowns rushing, receiving and 16 returning kickoffs and five punts. On defense, the players combined for 325 tackles, six interceptions and one safety

The Black Knights open the season at Coastal Carolina on September 3 before opening their six-game home schedule at Michie Stadium against UTSA on September 10.