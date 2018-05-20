Unofficial visit puts Army West Point on top for FB Nick Mell
One the keys to Army’s nation’s leading rushing offense is their B-Back position (aka Fullbacks). In the case of the Black Knights, as it was in 2017 and the same will be the case in 2018 ... it is...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news