“Coach Wood has enjoyed success as a former defensive coordinator evidenced by his top ranked rush defense and nationally ranked total defense at Wofford,” said Woody. “He brings experience defending the option at both the second and third levels of the defense and has valuable experience as a receiver’s coach as well. Coach Wood brings great character, work ethic and passion every day he comes to work and we are truly thankful to have him join our staff here at Army.”

“I am excited to welcome Shiel Wood to Army Football,” said Monken. “His background working with Nate Woody, along with his experience as a defensive coordinator, makes him a great asset to our program. His roots in the South will enhance our already strong recruiting in those states. I am looking forward to our players learning and working with Coach Wood.”

Wood, a former assistant coach at Georgia Tech and defensive coordinator at Wofford, most recently was Georgia State’s inside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator during the 2019 season.

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army head coach Jeff Monken has announced the addition of Shiel Wood to the coaching staff. Wood will work with Nate Woody on the defensive side of the ball.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to coach football at the United States Military Academy ... The opportunity to work for Coach Monken and under Coach Woody is a blessing. I look forward to working with and getting to know the fine young men on our team.”

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to coach football at the United States Military Academy,” said Wood. “The opportunity to work for Coach Monken and under Coach Woody is a blessing. I look forward to working with and getting to know the fine young men on our team.”

During the 2019 season, Georgia State matched its school-record for victories. With a five-game increase in wins over last season, Georgia State was one the most improved teams in the FBS. Only Navy and Central Michigan have improved more.

In 2018, Wood coached Georgia Tech’s safeties and assisted with special teams, helping the Yellow Jackets to a bowl berth.

As Wofford’s defensive coordinator in 2017, Wood directed a unit that led the Southern Conference in rushing defense (121.7 ypg), while ranking second in the league and No. 26 in the FCS in total defense, allowing just 326.7 yards-per-game. The defensive effort helped lead Wofford to a 10-3 overall record, the outright SoCon championship (7-1 in league play) and an FCS quarterfinal appearance, where the Terriers fell to eventual national champion North Dakota State.

Wood spent a total of eight seasons as an assistant coach at Wofford, coaching the Terriers’ wide receivers (2007-10) and safeties (2011-12, 2016-17) and serving as recruiting coordinator (2016-17) in addition to his one season as defensive coordinator. In his first two years on the defensive side of the ball (2011-12), the Terriers ranked 17th and ninth in the nation in total defense, respectively. As the Terriers’ wide receivers coach (2007- 10), he coached two student-athletes who went on to play in the National Football League, including Carolina Panthers wideout Brenton Bersin.

In all, Wofford won four SoCon titles and advanced to the FCS playoffs seven times in Wood’s eight seasons on the Terriers’ staff.

Wood started coaching in 2006 at Woodruff (S.C.) High School, where he helped lead the Wolverines to a 9-3 record, regional championship and state playoff berth.

Wood, from Spartanburg, S.C., played wide receiver at Wofford from 2001-05 and was the leading receiver on the Terriers’ 2003 squad that won the SoCon championship and advanced to the NCAA Division I-AA semifinals.

He graduated from Wofford in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in government. His wife, Bernadette, was a soccer student- athlete at Wofford. The couple has a daughter, Fay.