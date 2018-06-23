Visit tips scales in favor of Army for talented CB Myles Mass
"I was with Coach [Jensen] Petagna today and coach gave a brief tour around the football facility showing me all that army has to offer," Rivals 2-star CB Myles Mass told GoBlackKnights.com on Frid...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news