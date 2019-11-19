VITI NAMED AFCA FBS ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR
WEST POINT, N.Y. - Army West Point fullbacks coach Mike Viti has been named the 2019 American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Assistant Coach of the Year, it was announced on Tuesday.
This comes after Viti was the eighth recipient of the Armed Forces Merit Award, announced by the Football Writers Association (FWAA) on Veteran’s Day.
Each year, one assistant coach from the five divisions of college football is selected for their dedication to their teams and communities. A total of 53 nominees from Football Bowl Subdivision, Football Championship Subdivision, Division II, Division III and NAIA were nominated in 2019. Joining Viti as the FBS Finalists this year were Bob Shoop (Mississippi State) and Timothy Albin (Ohio University).
Staff representatives from NCAA and NAIA football-playing schools are asked to nominate an assistant for consideration. From those nominations, the winners are selected by the AFCA Assistant Coach of the Year Committee.
The Assistant Coach of the Year award was first presented in 1997 and was created to honor assistant coaches who excel in community service, commitment to the student-athlete, on-field coaching success and AFCA professional organization involvement.
The criteria for the award is not limited to on-field coaching ability or the success of the team and the players whom these assistant coaches work with. Service to the community through charitable work and other volunteer activities, participation in AFCA activities and events, participation in other professional organizations and impact on student-athletes are all taken into account in the selection process.
As a player at Army West Point (2004-2007), Viti earned four varsity letters and was a team captain. He carried the ball 91 times during his career for 321 yards and three scores while catching 30 passes for 198 yards. Viti also served as a Regimental Commander during his senior year.
Following graduation from the U.S. Military Academy in 2008, Viti was stationed in Oklahoma and Colorado after being commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Army. He served with the 4th Infantry Division as well as the 214th Fires Brigade. He served in combat in Afghanistan where he was a platoon leader in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Viti has earned a bronze star and a combat action badge.
After retiring from the military as a captain, Viti embarked on Mike’s Hike For Heroes in 2014, a cross country trek where he walked one kilometer for every service member killed in action in the global war on terror. He concluded the walk covering 7,100 kilometers or 4,400 miles beginning in Washington and wrapping up at the Army-Navy Game presented by USAA in Baltimore, Md.
Viti is also a co-founder of the Legacies Alive Foundation, which is a non-profit organization whose mission is to strengthen and support the Gold Star families of our nation’s fallen heroes and brings national awareness to the life and character of all service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Viti will receive a plaque to commemorate their recognition. They will be honored at the AFCA Honors Luncheon, presented by Amway, held Monday, January 13, during the 2020 AFCA Convention in Nashville, Tennessee.