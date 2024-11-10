Published Nov 10, 2024
Week 12: Once again, Army moves up in the AP & Coaches Polls
Rumor has it that the College Football Playoff Selection Committee isn’t influenced and/or led by AP and Coaches' polls guide them relative to formulating their own Top 25.

Be that as it is, where the Army Black Knights of West Point found themselves Sunday as week 12 of the college football season is in the books, at the very least, intriguing.

Last week, Army was 18th & 19th in the AP and Coaches Polls, respectively. Today, they moved up to 16th (AP Poll) and 17th (Coaches Poll)

Notable: Is this the highest ranking for Army in some time? The Black Knights were 10th in 1962 for a couple of weeks

AP Poll - Week 12

1. Oregon (62)

2. Ohio State (0)

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Indiana

6. Tennessee

7. BYU

8. Notre Dame

9. Alabama

10. Ole Miss

11. Georgia

12. Miami (FL)

13. Boise State

14. SMU

15. Texas A&M

16. Army

17. Clemson

18. Colorado

19. Washington State

20. Kansas State

21. LSU

22. Louisville

23. South Carolina

24. Missouri

25. Tulane

* First-place votes in parentheses

Coaches Poll - Week 12

1. Oregon (55)

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Tennessee

5. Penn State

6. Indiana

7. Notre Dame

8. BYU

9. Alabama

10. Georgia

11. Ole Miss

12. Miami (FL)

13. SMU

14. Boise State

15. Texas A&M

16. Clemson

17. Army

18. Washington State

19. Kansas State

20. Colorado

21. Missouri

22. LSU

23. South Carolina

24. Louisville

25. Iowa State

* First-place votes in parentheses

Others receiving votes: Tulane 85; Louisana 42; Arizona State 0; Pittsburgh 28; UNLV 17; Memphis 11; Navy 3; James Madison 2; Illinois 2; Duke 1

