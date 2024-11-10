Week 12: Once again, Army moves up in the AP & Coaches Polls

Rumor has it that the College Football Playoff Selection Committee isn’t influenced and/or led by AP and Coaches' polls guide them relative to formulating their own Top 25.

Be that as it is, where the Army Black Knights of West Point found themselves Sunday as week 12 of the college football season is in the books, at the very least, intriguing.

Last week, Army was 18th & 19th in the AP and Coaches Polls, respectively. Today, they moved up to 16th (AP Poll) and 17th (Coaches Poll)