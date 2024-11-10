Week 12: Once again, Army moves up in the AP & Coaches Polls

Rumor has it that the College Football Playoff Selection Committee isn’t influenced and/or led by AP and Coaches' polls guide them relative to formulating their own Top 25.
Be that as it is, where the Army Black Knights of West Point found themselves Sunday as week 12 of the college football season is in the books, at the very least, intriguing.
Last week, Army was 18th & 19th in the AP and Coaches Polls, respectively. Today, they moved up to 16th (AP Poll) and 17th (Coaches Poll)
Notable: Is this the highest ranking for Army in some time? The Black Knights were 10th in 1962 for a couple of weeks
Related Content
AP Poll - Week 12
1. Oregon (62)
2. Ohio State (0)
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Indiana
6. Tennessee
7. BYU
8. Notre Dame
9. Alabama
10. Ole Miss
11. Georgia
12. Miami (FL)
13. Boise State
14. SMU
15. Texas A&M
16. Army
17. Clemson
18. Colorado
19. Washington State
20. Kansas State
21. LSU
22. Louisville
23. South Carolina
24. Missouri
25. Tulane
* First-place votes in parentheses
Coaches Poll - Week 12
1. Oregon (55)
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Tennessee
5. Penn State
6. Indiana
7. Notre Dame
8. BYU
9. Alabama
10. Georgia
11. Ole Miss
12. Miami (FL)
13. SMU
14. Boise State
15. Texas A&M
16. Clemson
17. Army
18. Washington State
19. Kansas State
20. Colorado
21. Missouri
22. LSU
23. South Carolina
24. Louisville
25. Iowa State
* First-place votes in parentheses
Others receiving votes: Tulane 85; Louisana 42; Arizona State 0; Pittsburgh 28; UNLV 17; Memphis 11; Navy 3; James Madison 2; Illinois 2; Duke 1
