Week 14: Army Black Knights remain in the Top 25

Despite ending up on the short end of the stick in their Saturday loss to Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium in New York, the Army Black Knights remain in the Top 25 for week 14 of the college football season.
The AP Poll has the Black Knights ranked No. 25, while the Coaches Poll has them locked in at No. 22.
AP Poll - Week 14
1. Oregon (61)
2. Ohio State (0)
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Notre Dame
6. Georgia
7. Tennessee
8. Miami (FL)
9. SMU
10. Indiana
11. Boise State
12. Clemson
13. Alabama
14. Arizona State
15. Ole Miss
16. South Carolina
17. Iowa State
18. Tulane
19. BYU
20. Texas A&M
21. UNLV
22. Illinois
23. Colorado
24. Missouri
25. Army
* First-place votes in parentheses
Coaches Poll - Week 14
1. Oregon (55)
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Notre Dame
6. Georgia
7. Miami (FL)
8. Tennessee
9. SMU
10. Indiana
11. Boise State
12. Clemson
13. Alabama
14. South Carolina
15. Arizona State
16. Ole Miss
17. Iowa State
18. Tulane
19. Texas A&M
20. BYU
21. UNLV
22. Army
23. Memphis
24. Missouri
25. Illinois
* First-place votes in parentheses
