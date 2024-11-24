Published Nov 24, 2024
Week 14: Army Black Knights remain in the Top 25
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

Despite ending up on the short end of the stick in their Saturday loss to Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium in New York, the Army Black Knights remain in the Top 25 for week 14 of the college football season.

The AP Poll has the Black Knights ranked No. 25, while the Coaches Poll has them locked in at No. 22.

AP Poll - Week 14

1. Oregon (61)

2. Ohio State (0)

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Notre Dame

6. Georgia

7. Tennessee

8. Miami (FL)

9. SMU

10. Indiana

11. Boise State

12. Clemson

13. Alabama

14. Arizona State

15. Ole Miss

16. South Carolina

17. Iowa State

18. Tulane

19. BYU

20. Texas A&M

21. UNLV

22. Illinois

23. Colorado

24. Missouri

25. Army

* First-place votes in parentheses

Coaches Poll - Week 14

1. Oregon (55)

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Notre Dame

6. Georgia

7. Miami (FL)

8. Tennessee

9. SMU

10. Indiana

11. Boise State

12. Clemson

13. Alabama

14. South Carolina

15. Arizona State

16. Ole Miss

17. Iowa State

18. Tulane

19. Texas A&M

20. BYU

21. UNLV

22. Army

23. Memphis

24. Missouri

25. Illinois

* First-place votes in parentheses

