Week 16 see the Army Black Knights jump in the polls
The Army Black Knights (11-1) jumped in both the Coaches & AP Polls after their 11th win of the season, which came in their AAC Championship game against Tulane.

This past Friday, the Black Knights took down Green Wave in decisive fashion, 35-14 and in the latest Associated Press Poll, and are now ranked 19th in the country.


College Football Playoff Rankings - Bitter Sweet 

However, the disappointing news is that the Black Knights did not make the 12-team College Football Playoff that was announced at noon today.

AP Poll - Week 14

1. Oregon

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Texas

5. Penn State

6. Ohio State

7. Tennesse

8. Boise State

9. Indiana

10. Arizona State

11. Alabama

12. SMU

13. Clemson

14. South Carolina

15. Miami (FL)

16. Clemson

17. Ole Miss

18. Iowa State

19. Army

20. Colorado

21. Illinois

22. Syracuse

23. Missouri

24. UNLV

25. Memphis


Coaches Poll 

1. Oregon

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Texas

5. Penn State

6. Tennesse

7. Ohio State

8. Boise State

9. Indiana

10. Arizona State

11. Alabama

12. SMU

13. Clemson

14. South Carolina

15. Ole Miss

16. Miami (FL)

17. BYU

18. Army

19. Iowa State

20. Missouri

21. Illinois

22. Colorado

23. Memphis

24. UNLV

25. Syracuse

