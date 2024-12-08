Week 16 see the Army Black Knights jump in the polls

The Army Black Knights (11-1) jumped in both the Coaches & AP Polls after their 11th win of the season, which came in their AAC Championship game against Tulane.
This past Friday, the Black Knights took down Green Wave in decisive fashion, 35-14 and in the latest Associated Press Poll, and are now ranked 19th in the country.
College Football Playoff Rankings - Bitter Sweet
However, the disappointing news is that the Black Knights did not make the 12-team College Football Playoff that was announced at noon today.
AP Poll - Week 14
1. Oregon
2. Georgia
3. Notre Dame
4. Texas
5. Penn State
6. Ohio State
7. Tennesse
8. Boise State
9. Indiana
10. Arizona State
11. Alabama
12. SMU
13. Clemson
14. South Carolina
15. Miami (FL)
16. Clemson
17. Ole Miss
18. Iowa State
19. Army
20. Colorado
21. Illinois
22. Syracuse
23. Missouri
24. UNLV
25. Memphis
Coaches Poll
1. Oregon
2. Georgia
3. Notre Dame
4. Texas
5. Penn State
6. Tennesse
7. Ohio State
8. Boise State
9. Indiana
10. Arizona State
11. Alabama
12. SMU
13. Clemson
14. South Carolina
15. Ole Miss
16. Miami (FL)
17. BYU
18. Army
19. Iowa State
20. Missouri
21. Illinois
22. Colorado
23. Memphis
24. UNLV
25. Syracuse
